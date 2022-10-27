Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2022 --A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, offers a number of pressure washers for residential and commercial applications in Rockland, Brooklyn, Orange County, White Plains, Norwalk, Westchester, and the surrounding areas. When you speak with the team at A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies, they can provide customers with details about the pressure washers that they carry, along with the right detergents to enhance the effectiveness of them.



When customers start looking at pressure washers, it becomes clear that there are a lot of numbers and many differences between all of them. What numbers are truly important? Is the horsepower important? What about the pressure generated? There is a number that can provide people with a good comparison between machines regardless of whether they are electric or gas, and that's cleaning power units or CPU.



So how does one calculate the cleaning power units? It actually is fairly straightforward and can be calculated readily to compare two units that otherwise might look the same. There are two numbers that are needed to calculate the CPU and all pressure washers have these numbers. The first is the pounds per square inch, or PSI, which is the pressure generated by a pressure washer. The other number is the gallons per minute or GPM.



When these two numbers are multiplied together you get the cleaning power units. With this calculation, a machine that has a lower PSI could actually have a high CPU because the GPM is higher than the other machine you were looking at. The CPU is an equalizing number to do comparisons between pressure washers so anyone can know just how much cleaning power each machine has.



While getting the right pressure washer with the right cleaning power units is important, that is only part of the story. There are specific applications to use a pressure washer, and there are some accessories that will help to make the job fast and effective. Things such as using the right nozzle can help with the job at hand.



There are also extensions and telescoping wands to help reach places that are out of reach of the normal length. Users can also get dirt blasters that rotate to help remove stubborn dirt and debris. And there are other specialized accessories to help with other cleaning needs.



