A-1 Hydro Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, is pleased to offer a number of pressure washer options in Medford, Danbury, Brookfield, New York City, Yonkers, Nassau, and the surrounding areas. They have been helping customers all over the area keep their facilities clean and extending the life of vehicles and buildings with their cleaning supplies and pressure washers.



Most people understand that if they put part of their thumb over the end of a hose, the pressure increases and it assists in cleaning whatever they are working on. With a pressure washer, that pressure goes up much further than anyone could ever do themselves. This higher pressure is both a blessing with some items being cleaned, and can be a curse with others.



It is important to use a pressure washer on the right surfaces otherwise users could damage what they are trying to clean. Hard surfaces such as concrete are great mediums to use pressure washers on as they will not be damaged by the high pressure. And when users combine a pressure washer with the right detergents, they have a powerful combination to get things clean.



Pressure washers come in two varieties: electric and gas. The electric pressure washers are nice because they easily can be used nearly anywhere and don't give off toxic fumes or exhaust. The downside is that they are less powerful than gas pressure washers. They both have their place and the A-1 Hydro Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies team can help customers decide what is the right pressure washer for their needs.



There are several different nozzles that users can use with their pressure washer, and using the wrong one could result in damage rather than cleaning. For example, they likely have a 40-degree nozzle with their pressure washer. This creates a fan of water approximately 40 degrees wide, and this makes it ideal for washing windows and other surfaces that could be damaged with higher pressure use.



A-1 Hydro Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies has been providing quality cleaning solutions and pressure washers for more than 50 years for a variety of applications.



