A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, is pleased to be offering a line of carpet extractors in Middletown, Danbury, Brookfield, New York City, Yonkers, Bronx, and the surrounding areas. Not only can their carpet extractors help keep the carpet clean, but they are also great to use on the furniture to help keep those items just as clean and ready for clients.



Carpet cleaners are great for cleaning furniture and carpets that haven't been cleaned in a while and have been under light duty. Most often carpet cleaners are designed for more of the surface layer of the carpeting. When in need of more deep cleaning, going to a carpet extractor is the answer.



The way that a carpet extractor works is to spray a chemical cleaner on the carpet, then it has a powerful vacuum extractor to pull all of the dirt, grime, and other things out of the carpet. That chemical helps to dissolve the bonds between the dirt and carpet, and the strong vacuum helps to pull things out that a carpet cleaner just can't reach.



When there is a smaller carpeted area, or the plan is to use the carpet extractor on furniture as well as the floor, a more portable unit is called for. The smaller Puzzi 8/1 C is the perfect option with a smaller capacity clean water reservoir and hand-held cleaning head. For larger areas, it makes sense to look at the Puzzi 64/35 E box extractor, which has a 17-gallon freshwater container so that it is possible to tackle large hallways and rooms with ease.



A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies has been providing quality cleaning solutions for more than 50 years, including karcher carpet extractors for a variety of applications.



