Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2022 --A-1 Hydro/SafeWash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, is pleased to be offering several different electric power washers. From washing fences to cleaning sidewalks and even large buildings, having the right electric power washer for your jobs in Medford, Brooklyn, NYC, Suffolk, Queens, Bridgeport, and the surrounding areas is important.



You need to make sure that you aren't using too high of a pressure for what you want to clean with your electric power washer. It's possible to cause significant, visible damage in the form of pitting, lines and surface degradation, which can lead to many additional problems and costly repairs.



Pounds per square inch is typically what is referred to in documentation for electric power washers. 1,000 to 2,000 psi is typically used for cleaning patio furniture, vehicles, grills, and other outdoor equipment. When you ramp up the psi between 2,000 and 2,800 psi, this is when you would be power washing a home, fences, decks, patios, and other more sturdy structures. Getting beyond 2,800 psi means that you will likely damage the items that you are cleaning, so this much pressure is used for paint stripping, cleaning unpainted metal, and other processes that otherwise would damage finished surfaces.



Of all of the nozzles available to you, you will likely be using two of the several options. The first is a 15-degree nozzle, which creates a fan of water that is 15 degrees wide. This nozzle is used when you are cleaning off patios, decks, and other harder surfaces from dirt and grime. The other nozzle that you'll use is the 25-degree nozzle. This is used on vehicles and windows to provide the power needed to clean them without damaging them in the process.



A-1 Hydro/SafeWash Technologies has been providing quality cleaning solutions for more than 50 years, including electric power washers for a variety of applications.



About A-1 Hydro/SafeWash Technologies

A-1 Hydro – SafeWash Technologies has been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940. We are committed to providing quality products in Medford, Brooklyn, NYC, Suffolk, Queens, Bridgeport, and the surrounding areas you can trust to get the job done right. For more information, please visit www.safewashtech.com.