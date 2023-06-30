Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2023 --A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, has a line of industrial cleaners that will make quick work of large-scale cleaning projects in Kearny, NJ, Queens, Mt. Vernon, Newburgh, Brooklyn, NYC, and the surrounding areas. Whether clients need to clean warehouse floors, aircraft, vehicle undercarriages, or anything else, they have the right industrial cleaner for the job. Reach out to their team today to learn more.



They have put together their XPO Fleet Wash with multiple vehicles in mind. It might be a fleet of dump trucks, train engines, buses, or other vehicles where users have several to dozens to perhaps hundreds of vehicles in the fleet. These all need to be cleaned to keep things operating as they need them to. This formula can be diluted to a variety of strengths depending on what the cleaning needs are.



If users have a bit more tar, oil, and grease to deal with, they will want to look at the Magic Clean formula. This will help cut through and break down petroleum-based grime, whether that's on vehicles or on concrete floors or driveways. This is a great formula to use with power washers or pressure washers to really get a clean result.



Sometimes just cleaning a vehicle or facility isn't enough, there needs to be the added benefit of deodorizing the space. In particular trash compactors, garbage trucks, and other facilities and spaces can use a thorough cleaning as well as deodorizing. Their TrashX 24 industrial cleaner was made for these extra special cleaning tasks. And if users just have general industrial cleaning needs their SafeWash Classic is our signature formula for industrial cleaning that will handle nearly any cleaning project.



Big jobs in Kearny, NJ, Queens, Mt. Vernon, Newburgh, Brooklyn, NYC, and the surrounding areas call for big cleaning power, and their line of industrial cleaners are up to the task. Talk with A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies about all of their cleaners or even making a custom cleaner for a customer's needs. Contact them today to learn more and order industrial cleaners.



About A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies

A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies has been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940. They are committed to providing quality products and over the last 50 years they have refined their offerings to be effective as well as environmentally friendly. For more information, please visit www.safewashtech.com.