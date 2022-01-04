Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2022 --A-1 Hydro/SafeWash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, is pleased to be offering a line of commercial electric heaters in New Windsor, Wallkill, Yonkers, Montgomery, Danbury, Port Chester, and the surrounding areas. These commercial electric heaters are cost effective to operate and enable work to continue without compromising the environment.



Infrared is part of the electromagnetic spectrum. The heat is the same feeling of warmth as the winter sun on your face and the heat from a coal fire. Infrared is the direct transfer of heat from the heater to the object without heating the air in between. It is 100% safe and natural.



Along with being cost effective to operate, they also do not utilize any combustible material, nor do they release any carbon into the air, or even smoke. This keeps the atmosphere where it is being used safe. These devices also feature no moving parts, so their longevity is another key factor in the desire to use these electric heaters over other alternative heating options.



Some heating options feature a blower motor to help spread the warmed air around a space. Instead, these are radiant heating devices, which warm everything in the area versus blowing warm air around. It also prevents blowing around dust and other items, which could aggravate allergies and cause additional trouble when working.



A-1 Hydro/SafeWash Technologies has been providing quality cleaning solutions for more than 50 years, including electric power washers for a variety of applications.



About A-1 Hydro/SafeWash Technologies

A-1 Hydro – SafeWash Technologies has been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940. We are committed to providing quality products in New Windsor, Wallkill, Yonkers, Montgomery, Danbury, Port Chester, and the surrounding areas you can trust to get the job done right. Visit www.safewashtech.com for more information.