Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2022 --A-1 Hydro. / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, is pleased to be offering a full line of power washers all over Brooklyn, Medford, Westchester, Bronx, NYC, Kearny, or the surrounding areas. Whether it is our driveways, sidewalks, patios, or other hard surfaces, the best way to clean these hard surfaces is with a power washer unit



For most people, using the terms power washer and pressure washer really are interchangeable. Pressure washers and power washers both provide high-pressure water streams to help clean different surfaces, but the important difference is that a power washer provides a heating element so that the water that comes out is hot.



Along with the cleaning chemicals that you may be using, having hot water can make a big difference in getting the surface clean. Hot water helps to dissolve the bonds that are making different contaminants stick to the surface, so this adds an element of assistance to the cleaning chemicals and the high pressure.



You might be thinking that power washing is the new pressure washing, and for some surfaces it is. However, other surfaces, such as siding on a home or the wood on your deck, are not strong enough to handle the high pressure and heat of a power washer.



A-1 Hydro. / Safe Wash Technologies has been providing quality cleaning solutions for more than 50 years, including industrial cleaners for a variety of applications.



About A-1 Hydro. / Safe Wash Technologies

A-1 Hydro. / Safe Wash Technologies has been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940. We are committed to providing quality products in Brooklyn, NYC, and the surrounding areas you can trust to get the job done right. For more information, please visit www.safewashtech.com.