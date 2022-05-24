Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2022 --A-1 Hydro. / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, is pleased to be offering a full line of power washers in NJ, Norwalk, Westchester, Medford, Bridgeport, Danbury, and the surrounding areas. Power washers take the cleaning power of a pressure washer and amp up the effectiveness with the ability to heat the water. Hot water cleans better than cold water and that means less time cleaning.



So, what is the difference between a pressure washer and a power washer? In a word: heat. A pressure washer uses the current temperature of the water whereas a power washer has a heating element to heat the water before it gets shot out of the nozzle. While this added aspect of heat does a great job of helping to clean certain surfaces, it shouldn't be used on all surfaces as it might cause damage to the surface.



Pressure washers are great for more general cleaning of driveways, sidewalks, retaining walls, buildings, and other surfaces. Power washer's amp up the cleaning power, which is why they are used on sidewalks to help get up really stuck on items like gum. Or power washers will be used on heavy equipment, garbage trucks, and other large vehicles because the heat helps to cut through grease and grime.



It is important to keep in mind that not all surfaces are meant to undergo the stress of being power washed. Some materials just aren't meant for that kind of abuse, such as decks made of wood and fabrics. Even those materials may not stand up to pressure washing so it is best to go slow when trying to clean these surfaces to see how they will react to the different options.



A-1 Hydro. / Safe Wash Technologies has been providing quality cleaning solutions for more than 50 years, including industrial cleaners for a variety of applications.



