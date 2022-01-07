A-1 Hydro-SafeWash Technologies Offers Quality Industrial Cleaning Supplies in Brooklyn, NYC, Medford, Bridgeport, White Plains, and Queens, New York

Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2022 --Industrial cleaning products are necessary for a well-run business, whether it's an office, a store, a factory, or a kitchen. From the cramped kitchen room to the washroom, storeroom to waiting, any space used by people in the commercial setup has to handle contamination from all sorts of sources. Industrial cleaning solutions are essential to keep the business space spick and span.



With the emergence of fresh cleaners in industrial cleaning supplies in Brooklyn, NYC, Medford, Bridgeport, White Plains, and Queens, New York, the need for costly frequent refills, reorders, and massive backlogs of old packaging have been significantly eliminated. The new substance is powdered and dried, and it comes in little containers that can fill 2,000 trigger sprays or clean many floors.



These are the industrial cleaning solutions of the future: low-cost and easy to use. They come in a one-size-fits-all variety, with fragrances for different preferences or purposes, and are almost carbon-free.



A-1 Hydro-SafeWash Technologies is a leading establishment offering various products online today. The line of products in their inventory includes Magic Clean, SafeWash Classic, TrashX 24, XPo Fleet Wash.



Magic Clean is a high-performance chemical that catches and breaks down petroleum-based dirt, making cleaning and rinsing quick and easy. Because Magic Clean delivers improved penetration and removal of oil-based particle soils, it is the answer to cleaning stubborn grease and oil-based build-up.



Use the trademark recipe to clean anything. This industrial-strength detergent cuts through grease and filth rapidly and leaves no unpleasant scents behind. That makes it ideal for working in the filthiest, most difficult confined locations. From small tugboats to fleets and aircraft engines, one can clean anything using SafeWash.



Trash collection does not have to be an unpleasant process. TrashX 24 will keep the trucks and dumpsters in good working order. A-1 Hydro Inc. - Safe Wash Technologies offers specialized detergent that deodorizes particularly foul areas, making the filthy areas more appealing. TrashX 24 will keep an eye on the trash cans.



A-1 Hydro-SafeWash Technologies provides a detergent designed specifically for automobiles, trucks, vans, and other fleet vehicles. XPO Premium Truck Wash effectively eliminates dirt and oil from all sorts of vehicles, from industrial trucks to buses and trains. This unique blend comprises delicate yet powerful chemicals suitable for any finish. It's that adaptable! This is an absolute must-have for any fleet!



For more information on power washers in Brooklyn, NYC, Medford, Bridgeport, White Plains, and Queens, New York, visit https://www.safewashtech.com/brands/karcher/.



Call 914-668-7220 for more details.



About A-1 Hydro-SafeWash Technologies

A-1 Hydro-SafeWash Technologies was established in 1940. This company provides solutions for keeping buildings clean and comfortable for the people of Bronx, Farmingdale, Nassau, Rockland, Suffolk, and nearby areas.