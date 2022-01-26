Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2022 --A-1 Hydro. / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, is pleased to be able to offer the latest in auto-pump out vacuums for commercial and industrial applications in New Windsor, Bronx, Bridgeport, Medford, Orange County, Suffolk, or the surrounding areas. These machines are able to operate independently or be connected to a larger system for large volume applications.



This auto-pump-out vacuum can handle not just clean liquid wastewater, but also wastewater that contains small contaminants as well. With an integrated catch basin in the unit with a removable screen basket, operators can be sure that their systems will not be harmed during cleanup.



Perhaps one of the most important features of this auto-pump vacuum equipment is the bulk head fitting. This allows users to connect a hose to the unit to allow for a connection to a larger bulk tank when they have larger jobs that can't be done with just this unit alone. This unit is rated to handle liquid temperatures up to 120 degrees and is compatible with surface cleaners and hot water machines.



With this unit, operators have the ability to only use it as a vacuum or use it only in a discharge mode to empty out the unit into another storage tank, or if they have a large area and don't want to have to switch between modes, there is a combined setting that allows them to keep using the vacuum portion while the sump pump inside discharges the wastewater coming in to a larger storage tank.



The auto-pump-out vacuum equipment features a 27-gallon container for holding the wastewater that comes from the commercial or industry cleaning that you are performing. This equipment also features a scupper head that is stainless steel for long life. This device can also be mounted on large casters to make it easy to move around the space being cleaned.



About A-1 Hydro. / Safe Wash Technologies

A-1 Hydro. / Safe Wash Technologies has been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940. We are committed to providing quality products in New Windsor, Bronx, Bridgeport, Medford, Orange County, Suffolk, and the surrounding areas you can trust to get the job done right. For more information, please visit www.safewashtech.com.