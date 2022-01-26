Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2022 --A-1 Hydro. / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, is excited to be offering the latest in a surface cleaner with suction for commercial and industrial applications in Brooklyn, NYC, or the surrounding areas. This new surface cleaner with suction is a great addition to any cleaning equipment, and has a number of features that make this a superior surface cleaner with suction.



It is possible to wash only, and then go back to recover the used water and cleaner in a separate action. It is also possible to do both at the same time, and this is controlled manually with the hand triggers. Along with this separation of cleaning and suction, this new industrial cleaning equipment item also doesn't require a vacuum attachment for the recovery portion; the venturi nozzle can discharge the used water and cleaning solution because it is attached directly to the housing.



This heavy-duty industrial cleaning equipment is solidly built with precision welds and can withstand water pressures up to 4,000psi. It also features adjustable heights for the housing and has four stainless steel casters for easy maneuvering. Both handles of this cleaning equipment feature a trigger; one trigger engages the high-pressure cleaning, and the other trigger engages the recovery function with the venturi nozzle.



With a 21-inch cleaning path, this surface cleaner with suction will make quick work of any surface that needs cleaning. With a weight of 44 pounds, it is heavy enough to keep the high-pressure cleaning solution where it needs to be, yet light enough for easily moving around the surface being cleaned.



A-1 Hydro. / Safe Wash Technologies has been providing quality cleaning solutions for more than 50 years, including surface cleaners with suction for a variety of applications.



About A-1 Hydro. / Safe Wash Technologies

A-1 Hydro. / Safe Wash Technologies has been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940. We are committed to providing quality products in Brooklyn, NYC, and the surrounding areas you can trust to get the job done right. For more information, please visit www.safewashtech.com.