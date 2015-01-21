Melbourne, VIC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2015 --Michael Leddin is no ordinary 26 year old. First time author, bachelor degree in business from RMIT and San Diego State University. A public speaker, entrepreneur and founder of a Melbourne based men's clothing label. Raised thousands of dollars for breast cancer research through support of the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Now intends to take that one step further with his latest book.



'Keeping Maree: A Breast Cancer Journey', is more than just your non-fictional memoir of a mother dealing with cancer. It's a story about life, friendship, fighting, heartache, hope and overcoming fear. Through the word's of a son. For the next 216 pages, readers won't want to stop reading. With each turn of the page, Michael takes the reader inside a mother's journey from the beginning when she lost her own mother to the disease that would again plague her. The book compiles unbelievable moments to beautiful mechanisms created by three children and a loving husband to keep a woman they loved. Step right into the shoes of this amazing story as Michael's words are accompanied by even his late mother's, through her own diary entries.



A 19-year incredible cancer tale that hasn't been seen before. It will most certainly have you laugh, cry and smile as he honestly narrates the raw natured story he witnessed. His back cover begins with 'I was tired of being the son of a mother who was constantly sick. I'd had enough of hearing people label us 'the family with amazing courage and hope'. I didn't want that anymore. Why couldn't we be a family without it?' The book will give youthful and senior generations valuable tools for dealing with heartache and fear. His mother's story highlights how he lived in the 'oblivion' by still inheriting the ability to chase your dreams despite fighting something much, much bigger.



The must read for 2015, for those directly or indirectly affected by terminal illness. A unique and overwhelming sons's perspective. 'Keeping Maree' is published in Australia and now available with online retailers and www.keepingmaree.com. The sale of this book will also be donating $2 from every hard copy sold to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.



About Michael Leddin

First time author, public speaker & young entrepreneur. Raised valuable funds for cancer research across Australia. Currently co-producing a documentary and working within the digital marketing space. Michael hopes to take his book on tour and host a series of inspirational talks.



For more information about 'Keeping Maree: A Breast Cancer Journey.' please visit www.keepingmaree.com or contact Michael's team at 0412583466.



