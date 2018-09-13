A Balanced View on Climate Policies to Be Presented at the Portsmouth Conference

Hampton, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2018 --Climate and energy policies often foment some of the strongest political rhetoric and posturing in an increasingly global and connected economy, which rarely allows for a thoughtful discussion on these complex issues.



At The Portsmouth Conference this October in Portsmouth NH, however, Moderator Kevin Fay, Esq, said he looks forward to the opportunity to guide a discussion among some of the world's foremost experts and thinkers.



"Too often these days, communication in the policy arena gets lost," said Fay, Executive Director of the Alliance for Responsible Atmospheric Policy and Executive Director of the Business Institute for Sustainability. "There are many who feel that effective communication means speaking louder, but rarely does that prove to be successful."



In bringing together experts from across the world to discuss policies that relate to climate, including their consequences, The Portsmouth Conference seeks to provide a useful forum for discussion on a complicated subject.



Noting he was intrigued at the invitation to moderate panelist and audience discussions at the conference, Fay said he accepted it with the intent to ensure all views are discussed and considered.



"I won't be driving toward a particular solution or viewpoint," he said. "This issue lends itself to many different approaches."



According to Charles McConnell, Under-Secretary of Energy in the Obama Administration, any approach to climate and/or energy policy must take into account the world's increasing human population.



"In the next 30 years, we will hit 10 billion people," he said. "We need to be cognizant that there are 1.3 billion people that have no energy--and out of the 3 billion we add in the next 30 years, 90% will be in underdeveloped countries."



According to Dr. Mikko Paunio, who holds a cabinet position at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health of Finland, current environmental policies must consider urban sanitary issues.



"Contemporary obsessions to conserve water and energy have had devastating consequences to the world's poor, as improved hygiene is key to control disease and under nutrition," he said.



Fellow conference panelist Florence Reed, Founder of Sustainable Harvest International in Maine and Partner of Regeneration International, will discuss agriculture's role in carbon mitigation. She supports policies that boost regenerative organic farming.



"We don't want to continue to do what we are doing, because what we are doing is not working," she said.



Regardless of anyone's respective viewpoints and/or backgrounds, Fay said looks forward to seeing whether panelists can discover any "common points of understanding."



"If as a result of this conference participants can find merits in the viewpoints of others--whether as allies or opponents--I will feel like we have accomplished a great deal," he said.



