A Bedtime Story for Quicker Sleep? Sleep Junkie Explores Techniques for Getting Kids to Bed

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2015 --Bedtime is a struggle for many parents, and can be a pretty significant source of stress. Parents know kids need to get plenty of slumber to stay healthy and do well in school, but children often fight the sandman or get distracted by things like television. The latest article from Sleep Junkie, published August 31 and titled "Bedtime Story for Kids Promises Sleepy Results in Minutes," looks a new book aiming to offer help as well as proven techniques.



A Swedish author recently introduced a book that aims to make bedtime a bit easier. Titled "The Rabbit Who Wants to Fall Asleep", the book's author Carl-Johan Forssen Ehrlin employs relaxation techniques designed to calm children and help them drift off to dreamland.



In the book, readers go on a quest with main character who is in search of sleep. As the parent reads, the book walks them through yawning, using the child's name and hypnosis techniques to gently lull them into relaxing and falling asleep. It has been receiving quite a bit of press recently, clearly making a mark with tired parents.



Having an established consistent nighttime routine is an important part of sleep hygiene for both kids and adults, and reading is widely regarded as a relaxing activity. In this article and another recent one on back to school bedtimes, Sleep Junkie explains how parents can further optimize bedroom environments and other factors ins support of better rest for kids.



