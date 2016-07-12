Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2016 --Motivational author Shawn Anderson will be offering his ebook, A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over, free on Amazon Kindle July 14-18, 2016. In February 2016, the inspirational fiction book reached #1 for motivational ebooks.



Told in the form of a fictional story, A Better Life inspires readers by introducing them to an all-knowing teacher named Amicus. The mysterious instructor privately shares with his disappointed and defeated student, 21 lessons that hold the secret to changing everything about his life. By taking action on Amicus's 21 lessons, the once-miserably disappointed student creates a chance to start again with a made-over attitude and a more powerful determination to live the life he truly envisions for himself.



"A Better Life is written for those who have been kicked in the teeth a few times by failure and rejection," Anderson shares. "If you find yourself in a rut of any kind, this book is for you. If you've lost a job, had a broken relationship, a failed business, or have felt financial desperation, poor health or dwindling hope staring you in the eye…this is the book that can spark a whole new beginning for you."



About Shawn Anderson

The international speaker and the author of six books including SOAR to the Top! and Extra Mile America: Stories of Inspiration, Possibility and Purpose, Anderson is also the creator of "Extra Mile Day" - a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change when we go the extra mile. Anderson began motivating people by motivating himself. Soon after graduating from University of California-Berkeley with only $300 dollars, Anderson developed an accountability system called "SOAR" while working the graveyard shift at a 7-11 convenience store. Years later, he parlayed his success formula into the book SOAR to the Top!



"My #1 motivation in life is empowering others to not let past failures and rejections keep future aspirations chained to the ground," Anderson shares. "Too many times people tell us over and over what we can't do in terms of our futures and potential. I want to do the opposite for people. I am the guy who inspires people to never stop going the extra mile in truly living a life they love."