A Bold Thinker, Presentation Maker Focusky - The Strongest Competitor Against Prezi

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2016 --It is said that innovation is the driving force of development. Nowadays, Prezi surprises audiences with amazing presentations. This novel presenting mode impresses wider audiences and gives a unique experience. However, as a new-style presentation maker, Focusky is attempt to provide movie-like experience for audiences. With more innovative features, editing interface, animation and video format, Focusky is now being the strongest competitor against Prezi.



Suitable dynamic roles in presentation is effective to draw attention. Prezi offers a new way for people to make their presentation. Those paths visually explain how ideas developed. And wonderful combination of images, text and videos enhance presentation's atmosphere. On this basic, different from the simple editing interface of Prezi, Focusky provides a more convenient and intuitive editing interface, including five parts like frame thumbnail, edit path, convenient buttons, action bar and toolbar. People are able to design a stunning presentation with this professional presentation maker. In addition to shine the content with delicate layout, Focusky ensures people to add dynamic characters in presentation. The expounding roles will allure wider audiences in a perfect and dynamic way.



Definitely, the harmonious combination of dynamics and statics can active presentation atmosphere. Then zooming and panning effect in Prezi leads to better presenting effect while 3D camera and transition effect of Focusky realizes astonishing presentation. Furthermore, to focus on the important points and to increase audience interest, people can customize object animation in presentation. Entrance effects, emphasis effects, exit effects and action paths, four types of animation effect benefit better concentration on presentation.



Differ from traditional text-images presenting style, a video presentation shows lingering charm. Visual and auditory experience is beneficial for audiences to capture more information in presentation. Therefore, Prezi enables people to insert videos for enriching presentation. At the same time, Focusky not only ensures to play video to deepen audiences' memory of the presentation, it also makes people to publish their presentation as video format.



This powerful presentation maker Focusky, as a bold thinker and young explorer, trying to provide more wonderful enjoyment for people when displaying, it surpasses one million downloads and will be more broadly welcome.



About Focusky

Focusky helps people create stunning presentation and animated videos in the easiest way. People can create a presentation with professional looking results in just 5 minutes.



Learn more information, visit Focusky official site.