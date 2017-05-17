A British Touch Partners with BizIQ

Conroe, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2017 --A British Touch, a cleaning company specializing in providing a variety of services to residential customers in the Montgomery County area, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing firm based in Phoenix, Arizona, that serves small business clients across numerous industries in the United States and Canada.



By teaming up with BizIQ, A British Touch hopes to expand its online reach to prospective customers in need of professional home cleaning service in Conroe, TX who may not otherwise have heard about the company's service offerings. BizIQ works with companies like A British Touch by helping them to make better and more effective use of digital marketing strategies, particularly search engine optimization (SEO), which helps the marketing agency's clients to appear at or near the top of local Google search results.



When working with a client like A British Touch, BizIQ puts its SEO-based approach to work by developing new company websites, blog content, press releases and other materials to improve their chances of attracting and retaining new customers via the Internet. All content provided to BizIQ's clients is developed by trained copywriters and geared toward maximizing customer engagement through a mix of informative, relevant and timely reading material.



"As a privately owned company, A British Touch takes a lot of pride in offering our customers the very best in cleaning services, and we're proud of the quality of our professionals and the value our services provide," said Lauretta Burke, owner of A British Touch. "While we've certainly found success over the past decade, we recognized a need to improve and modernize our marketing efforts, and working with a company like BizIQ to make the most of this opportunity is very exciting. We're already very pleased with the work they've put in on our behalf."



About A British Touch

A British Touch was founded in 2007 and offers a full slate of residential cleaning services, including bathroom cleaning, kitchen cleaning, dusting, vacuuming, bedding and linen change-outs and more. The company also offers light commercial cleaning services and is happy to work with owners of vacation properties to provide regular cleaning service. Privately owned and operated, A British Touch has a combined 35-plus years of industry experience, and is fully insured and bonded.



For more information, please visit http://britishtouch.net/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.