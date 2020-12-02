A Cartoon Video Maker from Mango Animate Can Help Boost Audience Engagement

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2020 --Mango Animate Animation Maker (Mango Animate AM) is an essential cartoon video maker to market a product or service, creating quick and effective animations for various practical purposes, including video advertisements and brand development. An animated cartoon video is one of the most powerful methods to captivate an audience. Mango Animation AM provides users every tool they need, from initial creation to saving it offline, or as a GIF.



Users can drag and drop content within Mango Animate's easy-to-use software. In this capacity, images, animation effects, and cartoon characters can be directly inserted into video scenes. This feature allows for fast and accurate video creation so that users can keep up with their markets. Even someone who has never created an animated video before will find that this cartoon video maker is straightforward to use, offering fun cartoon templates to get users started with the creation process.



Professionalism and quality are key when it comes to creating an animated cartoon video for a business or product. Mango Animate's cartoon video maker helps users design expert looking animations that will draw audiences in with stunning entrance effects. Users can completely customize their animation project to adhere to specific audience targets with hundreds of effects to choose from.



Cartoon videos are a proven tool to increase engagement and conversions for businesses. They show potential customers that a company is modern, fun, and professional. With over 40 types of dynamic cartoon characters to choose from, including a doctor, police officer, teacher, customer, waiter, and more, users can easily find assets to enhance their cartoon animation.



Mango Animate offers a free cartoon video maker ideal for beginners, so businesses don't have to spend additional money hiring a professional to create their animated content. It is the perfect solution for busy people, as it offers a massive selection of pre-designed animated cartoon templates that can be completely personalized.



"Our cartoon video maker is the smarter choice when it comes to getting your product or service noticed on the web," says CTO of Mango Animate Ivan Leung. "There's nothing as valuable to your business than a visual component as exciting as a cartoon."



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate has been developing animation software for years. Its powerful products include an animation video maker and whiteboard animation software, with more on the way.