A Celebration in Sound: Sennheiser's Wireless Headphone Range Holds the Perfect Gift for Every Music Lover

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2016 --With the holiday season fast approaching, spare a thought for those in your life who know just what they want but seem near impossible to buy for. This year, Sennheiser is making gift giving easy, by offering a superb range of wireless headphones delivering exceptional sound with the freedom of cable-free listening.



With more and more audiophiles enjoying the freedom of wireless devices, it's a truly exciting time to be shopping for a new set of headphones: Whether you're looking for a gift for a discerning aesthete, a frequent traveler or a music fan that deserves to step up the audio quality from their mobile devices, there's a perfect pair of Sennheiser headphones powered by the latest wireless technology that is sure to delight.



PXC 550 Wireless: The only choice for the discerning business traveler



For the frequent flier that appreciate the finer things, the all-new Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless will provide a first-class upgrade to their audio. The headphones have been designed to be a smart travel companion. They deliver Sennheiser's renowned high-quality sound, with NoiseGardTM hybrid adaptive noise cancellation in a sleek wireless headphone. With up to 30 hours of distraction-free listening, the PXC 550 Wireless can span the world on a single charge.



These compact, foldable headphones are beautifully crafted from high-quality materials and packed with smart features, too: They feature NFC for effortless, "at-a-touch" pairing as well as apt-X® for crisp, pure and full stereo sound. An intuitive, earcup-mounted touch control panel and voice prompt system allow for a convenient selection of settings, while the PXC 550 Wireless can automatically pause music and calls when the headphones are taken off. The PXC 550 Wireless listening experience can be personalized with ease using Sennheiser's companion app, CapTune™.



MOMENTUM Wireless and MOMENTUM On-Ear Wireless: Performance, style and luxurious materials



To give the aesthete in your life something that's both cutting-edge and timeless, Sennheiser has added incredible wireless performance to its acclaimed modern classic – the MOMENTUM. The headphone that set new standards with its winning combination of uncompromised performance, pure minimalistic style and luxurious high-quality materials has been reimagined for the wireless age with the MOMENTUM Wireless and MOMENTUM On-Ear Wireless. The headphones feature lightweight stainless steel sliders which reflect the essential design purity of the range. Crafted from genuine leather for the MOMENTUM Wireless and soft Alcantara® for the MOMENTUM On-Ear Wireless, their ear pads ensure excellent wearing comfort.



The MOMENTUM Wireless and MOMENTUM On-Ear Wireless feature NFC and are apt-X®-enabled for the freedom of wireless listening without adulterating the classic MOMENTUM sound – detailed, pure and with a slight bass emphasis. They also feature NoiseGard™ active noise cancellation to efficiently monitor and block ambient noise, making these headphones a gift that can treasured at home or on the go.



URBANITE XL WIRELESS: A club sound on the move



Sennheiser's URBANITE XL WIRELESS is the perfect choice for those that love urban style and massive bass. They offer effortless wireless connectivity with NFC for easy pairing to compatible Bluetooth devices, and touch control for supreme ease of use. The cool, rugged looks are matched with the durability needed for a life on the go, with strong metal components and smart, collapsible design for take-anywhere practicality. And even though it majors on style, as a Sennheiser product, there's no compromise on audio performance: The bass-driven club sound of the URBANITE XL WIRELESS still retains crystal clear trebles, while the apt-X® codec ensures clear, CD-quality wireless sound.



