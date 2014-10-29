A "Chain-Mail" Shell Makes Herpes Viruses Stronger; the CBCD Explains

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2014 --“Infected with a herpes virus (HSV-1, HSV-2, or EBV)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Scientists have discovered that the structure of a herpes virus shell is “mesh-like.” This makes them stronger, and allows them to live longer, under more severe pressure compared to other viruses. Dr. Zhou and his colleagues “examined the outer shells, or capsids, of a primate herpes virus under an electron microscope and saw a pattern of interlocking protein rings. Those rings form a mesh that can withstand intense pressures and explain why herpes viruses can maintain decades-long infections.” (1) Dr. Zhou said that “Most viruses do not have these rings; instead their capsids are made of ‘bricks’ that disassemble once they've entered a host cell.” (1) Dr. Zhou and colleagues are from the University of California in Los Angeles. The researchers believe that the results of the study may also open up new possibilities for vaccine development. The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) is encouraged by the results of Dr. Zhou’s study and looks forward to the use of its findings in future efforts to develop an effective vaccine against herpes viruses. In the meantime, the Center reminds the public that completing the development and approving a vaccine through the FDA may take time. Until then, the CBCD recommends two natural, safe and effective, HSV-2 remedies that are backed by clinical studies.



The CBCD recommends that individuals infected with a herpes virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against HSV-1, HSV-2, EBV, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Dr. Zhou’s study was published in the October 7 issue of Structure, marking the first time anyone has been able to bring the herpes virus structure into focus. “Solving the configuration of a viral capsid requires both the ability to discern individual molecules and the ability to see how those molecules fit together in the viral shell … the interlocking mesh pattern is very similar to the structure other virologists have found in bacteriophages, a family of viruses that infect bacteria, which suggests that herpes viruses and bacteriophages may share a common evolutionary origin.” (1)



Dr. Zhou noted that “this study shows how important it is to actually look at the structure (of the virus).” (1) The CBCD reminds the public that until this basic science is translated into a practical use, such as a treatment or vaccine, there are two natural remedies that were shown to be safe and effective, and that were designed to target latent herpes viruses.



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with a herpes virus (HSV-1, HSV-2, or EBV) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



