A Compelling Brand

Reston, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2008 -- Smart Designs Publishing, LLC (dba Assert Marketing Promotions) of Loudoun County, VA has launched its latest website, http://www.Bizbrandstory.com. The company's sole owner, Michelle S. Moore has been designing and distributing marketing promotional tools since 1999.



"I wanted to rebrand the company this year to focus on the unique dynamic of our publishing capabilities. With graphic design and promotional supplier partners, we can really help businesses convey their brands in the most direct and profitable way," says Ms. Moore.



The company's products include custom presentation materials - like folders, binders, packaging and brochures - along with Corporate Gifts and specialty branding tools. Its most popular tool to date is the Mortgage Pi Wheel used by mortgage and real estate professionals.



Recently, the company published a small guidebook to help businesses integrate a compelling story into their Brands: A Compelling Corporate Purpose: Your U.S.P, A Rose Geranium and a Cup of Tea.



A quick read, the book offers a good dose of inspiration and Marketing ideas to the entrepreneur. It is currently available in English and retails for $5.95. Health-boosting tea recipes are also included. Assert Marketing Promotions (AMP) is offering a free gift with purchase of the publication while supplies last.



The book inspired the new web site: http://Bizbrandstory.com. Says, Ms. Moore, "Every business has an interesting story to tell, which no one can tell the way that company can. It brings uniqueness to the marketplace and can compel clients to stick with your brand."



The company wants to encourage entrepreneurs to share their stories on the new web site.

