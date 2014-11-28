A Creative Way to Make Interactive Product Presentation Was Revealed by PUB HTML5

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2014 --PubHTML5.com is the leading provider of digital publishing software that specializes in the conversion of printed material into digital presentations. It revealed today a new demo that shows companies many creative ways on how to make the most out of its flipbook product. Pub HTML5 has been leading the digital publishing market for many years now. Today, it introduced many creative functions that come in handy for anyone using their flipbook product.



In the demo, PUB HTML5 shows how appealing flipbook presentations can really be. The end results are nothing less than phenomenal. Flash flip page effect allows users to effectively turn pages with a nice feel to it. The presentations can be even more appealing by adding audio commentary, video introduction, photo slideshow, or even an order button to purchase the product. But that is not all. PUB HTML5 ensures that flibook presentations are accessible on all devices including mobile phones and tablets. Now any company can showcase its presentation on the go with the help of a smartphone.



In addition, PUB HTML5 helps companies save costs by eliminating the need for print and distribution. Flipbook is definitely a perfect solution for product launches and promotions with its state of the art technology.



To find out more information about PUB HTML5 or its products, contact them through their website at http://pubhtml5.com/features.



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 is a premium provider of digital publishing software based on HTML5 coding language. It specializes in converting printed material into digital publications such as ebooks and digital magazines. The company has been helping organizations from around the world save costs on their presentations with the help of it's flopbook product.