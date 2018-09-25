A Doorway Into the Future of Innovative Door Lock Technology: Smado Offers a Hands-Free, Smartphone-Linked Solution to Conveniently Open and Secure Door Locks

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --Offering a promising glimpse into the future potential of smart door lock technology, a new company, Smado, (http://smadoinc.com/), has launched an innovative, hands-free, easy to install smartphone-linked system to conveniently open and secure door locks.



Users will no more lose or struggle to find their key as Smado's smart lock, bell and opener devices deliver a sophisticated way to control a door and bring advanced technology to a home without the hassle and cost of more expensive options on the market. Additionally, the company's smart door solution requires no screws and tools to install within seconds and fits into any existing door lock.



"It was our goal to bring consumers affordable smart door technology that is advanced in performance with military-grade security but is simple to set up," said Midhun Sankar, CEO and co-founder of Smado. "With our hands-free system, you can stop leaving your key under the mat, or worrying that you left the garage door open as you can remotely open or close it if you forget. You can also access all of your smart doors through our app for seamless control from anywhere. Also, you can give friends and family their own door codes, and get a notification whenever they're used. It is always easy to check the status of your system, control all of your connected devices, and get real-time notifications for any activity you care about at your home. "



Core benefits of the Smado Smart Door include:



Hands-Free: No more need for keys. With Smado opener already connected to a nearby smart device, users don't even have to pull out their phone or touch the door as it connects automatically and opens the door.



Smartphone Link: Smado system is secured with a Google login, and users can receive all door lock information directly to their smartphone.



Works with Any Door Lock: Smado fits into any existing door and locks. No need to remove any parts from the existing door while fixing or installing.



Auto Lock: The Smado smart device locks the door automatically after it's open, so users don't have to worry about leaving it unlocked.



Exceptionally Easy Installation: Easily and quickly installed in a door lock and does not need any tools or professional installation



High Security: Smado features a military grade end-to-end encryption system ensuring the highest possible security standards.



Angle Adjustment: Featuring a 180-degree angle adjustment to enable the Smado door opener to be adapted to work with both swing and slide doors.



Manual Door Key Option: Since Smado opener is installed along with the existing door and locks, users can still use their original key to access their door lock manually.



Long Battery Life: Smado devices feature longer-lasting lithium batteries and the system sends out a notification when battery levels get low.



It took several years of development for Sankar and his Smado team to create a working prototype of their smart door lock devices. They have won several product awards for their product design in India and Dubai and are poised to make an impact in the billion-dollar smart home market that is expected to grow by 30 percent in the next two years.



"A team of tech enthusiasts joined together to invent Smado," Sankar said. "The idea for this product came out of us living together in a cramped apartment where losing the door key was an ongoing problem. Out of that came the inspiration to develop an automatic lock system. We knew there were many smart locks available in the market, but we were not deterred. That's when we decided to do something that is unique and different. Smado's easy to install system is self-explanatory and ensures that everything works from day one."



Smado has launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to spread awareness about their product among consumers and the investment community. By joining the Smado Smart Door campaign, anyone can take advantage of the special Indiegogo price for their system.



About Smado

At Smado Inc., a team of tech enthusiasts strives to create products that make our daily lives easier. Their Smado Smart Door system, a combination of the smart bell, lock, and a door opener, is all that is needed to bring affordable, advanced door technology to every home. Those interested can visit the Smado website for more information and to check out its video, http://smadoinc.com/.