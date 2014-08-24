A Famous PDF Tool, A-PDF Automail, Released for Batching to Send PDF Documents

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2014 --Sending a variety of personalized PDF documents via email just got a lot easier with the new A-PDF AutoMail introduced by A-PDF.com. This auto email sender has several amazing features that make it a valuable tool for the modern businesses. Today, a significant proportion of business communication is carried out via email and the software allows sending PDF documents in bulk via email.



According to the spokesperson of the company, the software serves the purpose of a PDF Mail Extract and retrieves all email addresses found in the document text or properties. The software then can send PDF documents such as invoices, bills, reports etc to these email addresses. The spokesperson explains working of the software in his presentation and maintains that it does its task in three simple steps. One needs to select the PDF document, and it extracts email addresses, one needs to review and confirm, and it is ready to send files through email.



This auto email creator is simple to use and it works in an intuitive manner to take away all hassles of sending emails to a number of recipients. Not only it extracts email addresses, but it can also extract content from the PDF document to be included in the subject line of the emails. Moreover, it can block certain email addresses, even though they are available in the PDF documents to be emailed. One can also easily preview and modify the extracted email addresses. All such features have been included to make it a flexible solution for the modern businesses.



A-PDF AutoMail could be an ideal utility for sending a batch email. The software maintains the log and one can check the complete details of the batch emails, such as the date and time, the file name and the recipients to whom it was sent. The software is available at an affordable price and one can download a 30-day free trial from the website http://www.a-pdf.com/automail/index.htm.



About A-PDF.com

A-PDF.com offers a wide variety of PDF tools, including pdf auto mail sender, pdf to flash converter, pdf splitter, word to pdf converter, pdf merger, pdf text extractor, pdf mailer and other utilities. They have more than 60 products in their portfolio which are easy to use and are available at affordable prices. One can download the software for a free trial and can place an order online for purchasing them with license.