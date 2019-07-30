A Feast Combining Interactive Light Floor and LED Screen

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2019 --Holding the name of LED Dance Floor Expert for many years, Sunfrom Light has made a tremendous transformation in this year's GETShow. It's revealed that it not only brought about high-end dance floor samples, but also produced great show with interactive screen displays, together forming a feast of lighting on the floor and the wall.



GETShow is a comprehensive exhibition of professional audio and lighting equipment, covering professional audio equipment and technology, professional lighting equipment and technology, large stage equipment/installation/system and technology, etc. This year's GETShow has still acted as a big event to those members and enterprises interested in the entertainment equipment industry.



Among all the exhibitors, the LED dance floor suppliers Sunfrom Lighting is said to gain a huge success during the show.



With ten years' development, Sunfrom Lighting has become an innovative high-tech enterprise with independent import & export rights. It has committed to creative LED stage decoration, being the first brand of smart lighting- SUNCOMING. Because of the unique dance floors and the excellent services, they now enjoy a good reputation in the industry as "LED Dance Floor Experts", given by its customers.



Professional as it is for the LED dance floor wholesale, they have developed and adapted their own value in designing and producing the interactive LED dance floor. They mainly brought about some dazzling LED video dance floor in the show. Image or video, theme or color, futuristic or up-scale, Sunfrom Lighting has done an excellent job in those LED video floors. Part of their success owes to the core principle that, high quality and professionalization always come first.



On the exhibition this time, many participants are curious and glad to stop and see those beautiful ground floors as well as play with those magic interactive lighting floor. Adults and children could both seek fun from interacting with the attractive floor. What the floor created can perfectly go with the atmosphere of its surroundings.



However, putting aside those interesting video LED floor, what Sunfrom Lighting specializes in is the interactive display screen as well. One of the managers from Sunfrom Lighting interviewed by the journalist said that they've changed their exhibition topic a little bit for this year. Unlike focusing merely on LED interactive dance floor, they paid more attention to the LED display screen, performed as a representative of their transformation of these two fields, from the ground to the wall.



That's why people see absorbing display of advanced technology on a changeable and magical screen. Creating a sense of hi-tech, this screen display is said to be undoubtedly eye-catching.



Interactive LED lighting floor and LED display screen are those two cores of Sunfrom Lighting industry. Their manager revealed that during the GETShow they have successfully achieved some big deals with the purchasers from home and abroad. And they will not stop their effort in providing HD video floor tiles and display screen, making them the uniqueness of their company.



About Sunfrom Lighting

Sunfrom Lighting is a Chinese company which was founded more than 10 years ago. It focuses on producing high-quality indoor & outdoor LED dance floor, LED background panel lighting, LED ceiling lighting and LED effect lighting, etc, allowing it to be the leading manufacturer in this market. Sticky to the value of "integrity, innovation, learning, and win-win cooperation", Sunfrom Lighting strives hard to achieve the satisfaction of every customer.



