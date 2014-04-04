A Fresh New Hook to the Traditional Easter Meal This Year

Hyde Park, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2014 --The chefs from Foodhook have brought simplicity and fresh ingredients to the traditional Easter dinner. Co-owners and sisters Lori Flynn and Chef Donielle Morgenstern have created an Easter lamb dinner complimented by seasonal herbs, citrus and a red wine granita to welcome the Spring season.



"We embrace simplicity when assembling an Easter feast celebration,” Morgenstern said. “ Seasonal ingredients are paired with vibrant flavors to create this fresh and elegant Spring meal."



The three course meal that serves eight starts out with a melon-kiwi prosciutto salad with ricotta salata . The main course is herb encrusted lamb chops with garlic-mint sauce and cremini risotto with either a side of mango & raw cabbage slaw with apple cider vinaigrette or a side of roasted rustic lemony carrots and asparagus with creme fraiche. The chefs end the meal with a red wine & citrus granita.



Foodhook is an online menu planning service that offers weekly meal plans, organized shopping lists, and personalized support from a professional chef.



Recipe instructions are as follows:



Appetizer

Melon-Kiwi Prosciutto Salad with Ricotta Salata

1/2 ea (lg) Cantaloupe, cut into 8 crescents & rind removed

1/2 ea (lg) Honeydew, cut into 8 crescents & rind removed

2 ea Kiwi, peeled & quartered

4 oz Ricotta Salata, crumbled

5 leaves (lg) Basil, chiffonade

TT Pepper

5 oz Prosciutto, sliced thin



Directions

On a platter, arrange MELON & KIWI. Sprinkle with RICOTTA SALATA, BASIL, & PEPPER. Just before serving, place a single layer of PROSCIUTTO (arrange in a wavy ribbon-like shape) on top.



Main Course

Herb Encrusted Lamb Chops with Garlic-Mint Sauce & Cremini Risotto



Herb Encrusted Lamb

8 (4 oz) ea Lamb Chops, bone-in, trimmed & room temperature

1 Tbsp Sage, dried

1 Tbsp Thyme, dried

1 Tbsp Rosemary, dried

2 sprigs Rosemary, fresh, separated into smaller sprigs for garnish



To prepare HERB ENCRUSTED LAMB CHOPS

Pat dry the LAMB; season with SALT & PEPPER. Coat with OLIVE OIL, SAGE, THYME, & ROSEMARY.



Heat a large pan over high heat, coat with OLIVE OIL. Add LAMB in batches (do not overcrowd). Cook on each side for 3 1/2 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees F (medium-rare). Arrange LAMB on a platter. Garnish with ROSEMARY SPRIGS.



Garlic-Mint Sauce

1/2 c Mint, fresh

1/2 c Basil, fresh

2 cloves Garlic, smashed & peeled

1 ea Lime, zested & juiced



To prepare GARLIC-MINT SAUCE

In a food processor, blend MINT, BASIL, GARLIC, LIME ZEST, LIME JUICE, & 1/4 c OLIVE OLIVE. Season with SALT & PEPPER. Pour into a sauce bowl to serve with LAMB CHOPS.



Cremini Risotto

1qt + 3 1/2 c Mushroom Stock

1 1/2 c Dry White Wine

TT Salt

TT Pepper

As Needed Olive Oil

1 ea (lg) Vidalia onion, small dice

1 1/2 # Cremini Mushrooms, stem removed & thinly sliced

2 1/2 c Arborio Rice

4 oz Baby Spinach, chiffonade

1/2 c Asiago Cheese, grated



To prepare CREMINI RISOTTO

In a pot, combine MUSHROOM STOCK & WINE; heat until hot (do not boil). Season with SALT & PEPPER. Cover & keep temperature steady.



Heat a large saucepan over medium-high heat; coat with OLIVE OIL. Add ONION & MUSHROOMS; saute' until golden brown; about 5 minutes.



Add RICE; stir & toast for 1 minute.



Stir in 1 c MUSHROOM STOCK-WINE MIXTURE; reduce heat to a simmer. Stir until liquid is fully absorbed. Repeat adding 1 c of liquid at a time until RICE is creamy & al dente. This should take 20 minutes.



Serve on a platter & top with SPINACH & ASIAGO CHEESE.



Side

Mango & Raw Cabbage Slaw with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

1/3 c Apple Cider Vinegar

3 Tbsp Honey

1/4 c Olive Oil

1 tsp Celery Seeds

1 tsp Poppy Seeds

1/2 tsp Dry Mustard Powder

6 c Red Cabbage, shredded

1/2 c Carrot, shredded

1 ea (lg) Mango, medium dice

TT Salt

TT Pepper



Directions

In a large bowl, whisk together VINEGAR, HONEY, OLIVE OIL, CELERY SEEDS, POPPY SEEDS, & DRY MUSTARD POWDER. Add CABBAGE, CARROTS, & MANGO. Season with SALT & PEPPER. Toss to coat. Chill & allow to marinate 10 minutes before serving



Side

Roasted Rustic Lemony Carrots & Asparagus with Creme Fraiche



Carrots

3 # Carrots with Stems, peel & trim stem to 2"

6 cloves Garlic, minced & divided (3 cloves for CARROTS & 3 cloves for ASPARAGUS)

2 ea (lg) Shallots, minced



As Needed Olive Oil

TT Salt

TT Pepper

1 1/2 Tbsp + 2 sprigs Thyme, divided (1 1/2 Tbsp minced for roasting & 2 sprigs for garnish)

2 ea (lg) Lemon, divided (1ea for CARROTS zested & juiced; 1 ea for ASPARAGUS zested)



To prepare CARROTS

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.



On a sheet pan, combine CARROTS, GARLIC, & SHALLOTS. Coat with OLIVE OIL.



Season with SALT, PEPPER, & THYME. Roast in oven until tender; about 10-15 minutes.



Stir occasionally. Drizzle with LEMON JUICE & LEMON ZEST. Serve on a platter & garnish with THYME SPRIGS.



Asparagus

2 1/2 # Asparagus, trimmed & peeled

8 oz Creme Fraiche



To prepare ASPARAGUS

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F

On a sheet pan, combine ASPARAGUS & GARLIC. Coat with OLIVE OIL. Season with SALT & PEPPER. Roast in oven until tender-crisp; about 10-12 minutes. Arrange on a platter. Drizzle with CREME FRAICE & LEMON ZEST.



Dessert

Red Wine & Citrus Granita



5 c Semi-dry Red Wine

3/4 c Sugar

2 ea (lg) Orange, juiced

1 ea (lg) Lemon, zested & juiced

1 ea Pink Grapefruit, juiced



Directions

(Easy to prepare a day or two in advance.)

In a pot, combine WINE, SUGAR, ORANGE JUICE, LEMON ZEST, LEMON JUICE, & GRAPEFRUIT JUICE. Heat & stir to dissolve SUGAR. Transfer to a shallow baking dish & allow to cool. Place in freezer. When mixture begins to freeze, scrape off top layers using a fork to create shavings. Serve in individual bowls.



Spring Dinner Menu Shopping List

Baking Goods

Sugar, 3/4 c

Breakfast Foods

Honey, 3 Tbsp

Canned/Jar Goods

Mushroom Stock, 1 + 3 1/2 c



Dairy

Asiago Cheese, 1/2 c

Creme Fraiche, 8 oz

Ricotta Salata, 4 oz

Meat

Lamb Chops, bone-in, 8 (4 oz) ea

Prosciutto, sliced thin, 5 oz



Oils & Dressings

Apple Cider Vinegar, 1/3 c

Olive Oil, 1/4 c + As Needed

Pasta/Rice/Beans

Arborio Rice, 2 1/2 c

Sauces & Spices

Celery Seeds, 1 tsp

Dry Mustard Powder, 1/2 tsp

Pepper, TT

Poppy Seeds, 1 tsp

Rosemary, dried, 1 Tbsp

Sage, dried, 1 Tbsp

Thyme, dried, 1 Tbsp



Produce

Asparagus, 2 1/2 #

Baby Spinach, 4 oz

Basil, 5 leaves (lg) + ½ c

Canatloupe, 1/2 ea (lg)

Carrot, shredded, 1/2 c

Carrots with Stems, 3 #

Cremini Mushrooms, 1 1/2 #

Garlic, 8 cloves

Honeydew, 1/2 ea (lg)

Kiwi, 2 ea

Lemon, 3 ea (lg)

Lime, 1 ea

Mango, 1 ea (lg)

Mint, fresh, 1/2 c

Orange, 2 ea (lg)

Pink Grapefruit, 1 ea

Red Cabbage, shredded, 6 c

Rosemary, fresh, 2 sprigs

Shallots, 2 ea (lg)

Thyme, 1 1/2 Tbsp + 2 sprigs

Vidalia Onion, 1 ea (lg)



Alcohol

Dry White Wine, 1 1/2 c

Semi-dry Red Wine, 5 c



Home cooks can sign up for Foodhook at http://www.foodhook.com or through social media at http://www.facebook.com/foodhook. Meal plans cost between $6 and $10 per month.