A Full February at Vesper Restaurant

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2016 --February is in full bloom at one of the most romantic restaurants in Philadelphia, Vesper. The sophisticated Center City supper club is heating up the winter doldrums with a February featuring an abundance of fun events and fresh flavors, including holiday celebrations, a new music residency, and a revamped menu.



From Friday the 12th to Sunday the 14th, Vesper is serving a delectable prix fixe menu specially crafted for couples. Within the romantic and luridly-lit interior, couples will enjoy a sophisticated celebration of gourmet food, specialty cocktails, and live music with dancing. For those without a special someone this year, Vesper will also be hosting a Lock and Key event on Saturday the 13th for local singles to meet and mingle in a refined, yet welcoming environment. During this event, participants are charged with finding their matching lock or key, while also enjoying specialty cocktails and stimulating conversation.



Along with their holiday offerings, Vesper will be premiering a new, seasonal menu and a collaboration with local music organizers, Jazz It Up Philly. The seasonal menu will feature innovative dishes influenced by their most popular offerings and peppered with wonderful wintery flavors. Drawing on old fashioned sensibilities, Vesper views evenings out as an event and features live music seven nights a week on their stage. In addition to savoring the seasonal menu, guests are invited to experience live blues and jazz performed by local musicians associated with Jazz It Up Philly. The Philly-based event production company will be hosting the Philadelphia Blues Review every fourth Thursday and Jazz It Up's Spotlight Series every second Wednesday.



About Vesper Philadelphia

Vesper Philadelphia was founded in 2015 by owners Brendan Smith (Smith's Bar and Restaurant, Milk House), Chuck Ercole (Misconduct Tavern), and John Barry (Smith's Bar and Restaurant) as a space for today's connoisseurs to enjoy a leisurely meal. Vesper is located in the heart of Center City at 223 S Sydenham Street.



In its past life as a speakeasy, Philadelphia's brass would meet here in its underground cavern room to strike off-the-record deals. This history still resonates throughout the restaurant, recently revitalized into a refined hideaway in the heart of Center City.