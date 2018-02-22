A Full-Service Makeup Bar, Own Your Wonder, Opens First Location in Washington DC - Aims to Disrupt the Makeover Experience

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2018 --Today, Own Your Wonder CEO and founder Kristina Han, and Creative Director, Robin Izsak, announce the launch of Own Your Wonder, a brand that aims to disrupt the makeover experience, moving beyond the sales-driven retail environment and past the outdated beauty counter.



With the mantra "However you define beauty—own it," the team's vision is to create inclusive, inspiring spaces that welcome all skin tones and gender identities. Own Your Wonder offers a la carte makeup application services and monthly membership programs that fit with a client's personal aesthetic and lifestyle.



"I always thought, there's a hair or nail salon on every corner, why not makeup? Why aren't pro-makeup artists easily accessible outside of a mall?" said Kristina Han, Own Your Wonder Founder and CEO. "It was exactly the service I wanted for myself—gym, shower, makeup, then straight to work."



The Harvard-educated lawyer and former Olympic swimmer couldn't let it go. After meeting another mom at her daughter's elementary school and posing the "Why isn't there a Drybar for makeup?" question, the two began to collaborate.



"It was one of those rare moments where you see a chance to change the way we've always thought about something," says Creative Director Robin Izsak. "Especially now, in light of the rising women's movement. It's not really about makeup, it's about providing a space for transformation yet still feeling like yourself—it's about totally owning the skin you're in."



Han decided to start slowly, testing the water with a pop-up location in Georgetown. "We set up a website, social presence, and hosted several events, including a holiday party with Rent The Runway," she says. "We proved the theory that there's a gap in the beauty industry for this type of service, but we also learned that the client's experience has to be flawless. Once our clients see the difference of a talented, pro makeup artist, that's what makes them come back."



Having outgrown the pop-up space, Own Your Wonder has opened in a clean, minimalist Georgetown location, with plans to expand in the DC area and beyond. Serving a range of clients, from professionals during the workday, to friends getting ready for girls' night out, to moms and daughters who bond over a makeup moment at the selfie station, Own Your Wonder is delivering on the promise to change the way women view pro-makeup application.



"The interest we're seeing from other businesses has also been encouraging," says Izsak. "So many opportunities to partner, co-market, and share ideas." Han agrees, "When people find out about Own Your Wonder, the first thing we hear is, 'Why did it take this long?'"



A second location in Tyson's Corner will be announced in spring.



About Own Your Wonder

Own Your Wonder http://www.ownyourwonder.com (OYW) is a makeup bar and brand that believes pro- makeup services should be accessible, affordable, and not limited to a shopping mall or department store experience. OYW makeup artists are the best in the business, working with all skin tones and styles. Offering monthly membership or à la carte services, OYW is an inspiring space for clients to discover their best look—no retail, no pressure. We welcome all skin tones, faiths, and gender identities.



However you define beauty—own it.