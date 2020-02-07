A Game That Is Both Wildly Entertaining and Appropriate for All Ages and Personalities

Shreveport, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2020 --A Louisiana local startup game company, Q.F.T. Games LLC, is introducing their very first game concept (AcroMania) via Kickstarter Campaign beginning February 14th 2020. This is very exciting news as AcroMania is one of the most diversely enjoyable games ever developed. The players control the language and tone of the game which make it both entertaining and appropriate for just about all ages and personality types. In this game you need only know what an acronym is and have basic communication skills. AcroMania also has educational implications as it forces one to search their own vocabulary and knowledge in each round thus helping sharpen wit. In AcroMania you are limited only by your own education and vocabulary!



"I love games, especially ones that reguire thought. But finding one that could be played and enjoyed by people of all different ages, personality types, cultural backgrounds, etc didn't seem to exist and I wanted to fix that." -Jeff Leon Q.F.T. Games LLC. In this acronym based tabletop card game players amuse each other by developing phrases from acronym and category combinations. As there are so many possible letter arrangements and category pairings, chances of repeat answers are highly unlikely making every game new, fresh, and as equally entertaining as the first. "AcroMania can best be described as if Cards Against Humanity and Scattegories had a baby that grew up to be captain of the football team."-Jeff Leon Q.F.T. Games LLC.



"A fun, easy to understand yet brain challenging game. I can actually gauge my own mood by what words pop into my head for the acronym. I especially love reading the acros of other players."-Tracy Ward (Retired Educator). In AcroMania, a single die is rolled. The number shown represents amount of letter cards drawn and exposed thus setting an acronym for the round. A category card is then drawn and paired with the acronym. Players then write a phrase they feel best represents what that acronym stands for based on the category card provided. The answers are read aloud and everyone votes on their favorite. The winner keeps possession of the category card. The 2 players with the most category cards after 10 rounds of play face off in a Championship round where the remaining players declare a victor. "I like the game. I find the categories interesting and are good for any player. It can be as clean or dirty as the players choose, which could make this a go to drinking game, or something for ther family on pizza night."-Michael Worthington (Engineering Technician). Spread the word, follow us on Facebook, and/or get ready to back the Kickstarter Campaign. Q.F.T. Games and AcroMania can't succeed without your help!