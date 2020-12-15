A Gift to an Incarcerated Loved One This Year

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2020 --This year has proven itself to be the most difficult time to give a gift in history. The nation has suffered through social distancing, job loss and the closures of the most common places in which we all shop for the holidays. This holiday season has been tough on everyone and to compound this issue some families also have to plan and think about an incarcerated loved one.



In the news it's easy to see everyone monopolize on the issues surrounding the Corona virus and the effects it has had on holiday shopping this year. We hear about incentives to maintain social distancing, wearing masks and being injected with the newly approved Corona virus vaccine. Every hour anyone can see the reports about the expected advancements that will bring families together again but, they make no mention of families that are forced to suffer the division caused by incarceration. But there is hope. There are companies out there that are concerned with only incarcerated people and the families and friends that love them.



There is nothing more important to any prisoner's family than the successful future of their incarcerated loved one. That success is most often a product of preparation and social connection. That social connection is something that everyone can now give to their incarcerated loved one. One of the companies that most successfully connects prisoners with the communities that they will be returning to is Penacon (https://www.Penacon.com). Penacon has established a method to allow people to correspond with prisoners bringing them friendship. love and friendship. These outside relationships established while incarcerated brings about a positive mental condition in any prisoner that promotes monumental change and success. These connections are essential to a prisoner's successful reentry.



This holiday season, anyone considering a gift to a prisoner should consider giving the gift of success. This can be given by giving a prisoner the hope of acceptance and connection with the community they will be returning to. Friends and family members of prisoners can now consider establishing a prisoner profile for their loved one on a web based pen pal service like Penacon.com.



To learn more about how to establish a prisoner profile for a holiday gift, visit: https://www.Penacon.com.



