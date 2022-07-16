A Glimpse Into the Telecom Industry's Latest Trends for Summer 2022 & Beyond

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2022 --There's absolutely no denying that the telecom industry has faced all sorts of new challenges and opportunities throughout the first half of 2022, most of which are related to the dynamic technological, regulatory and competitive industry environment that all telecom companies have become accustomed to.



The telecom experts at Data Talk are now providing their Q3 and Q4 outlook that specifically hones in on the most prominent trends that are currently shaping the entire telecom industry. These trends include the increasing surplus of broadband markets, as well as cybersecurity developments to coincide with the emerging 5G era.



Why Telecom Businesses Are Increasingly Needing To Stay In Tune With New Services, Networks & Applications



There were several progressions throughout the telecom sector last year in 2021 when it came to improving network capacities and implementing additional wireless and fiber deployments to match high-speed network demands.



But as of now in July 2022, it's become clearer that several issues and opportunities have emerged that all telecom providers and their clients need to be well aware of. Some of the trends and influences that'll impact 2022's Q3 and Q4 include the following:



Competitive Increases In The Overall Potential For Broadband Markets



Bundled service offerings and improved business models from telecom providers are now more viable due to much faster fixed and mobile wireless connections. Consumers are now going to enjoy all sorts of improved flexibility throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond because of their ever-expanding telecom options.



What's troubling for many telecom companies is that these improved broadband markets will inevitably lead to increased competition in the months and years ahead, which can lead to growing pains that many business leaders aren't ready for.

Recent Shifts To Decentralized Government Funding



The Biden Administration passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in November 2021, and about $65 billion of that bill is being allocated to broadband deployment and adoption in underserviced areas of the United States.



In the past, most government infrastructure spending was managed federally, but in 2022 we're seeing that these government investments are being decentralized and re-allocated towards state-based funding models. How this is going to impact the entire telecom industry as a whole is yet to be seen, but it's expected to boost telecom providers in rural areas.



Building Momentum For Private Cellular Networks & Multi-Access Edge Computing



2022 has seen a gradual increase in the overall enterprise market for edge computing and private cellular networks. Although this type of marketplace is still rather new, it's incredibly promising and will likely become more competitive towards the end of the year and into 2023.



Telecom network operators are going to now begin competing with new players, and these new players just may be capable of delivering high-quality solutions for businesses everywhere.



Risk Management & Cybersecurity Is Being Increasingly Reassessed In The 5G Era



5G is certainly going to provide many different benefits for consumers and telecom providers alike, but it's also going to come with new security challenges. Many telecom leaders have already taken increased reassessment steps to minimize 5G threats oriented around software-centric networks, and this will increasingly put these proactive providers in a better position to provide what will be referred to as "5G security services".



2022's Q3 & Q4 Look To Be Bright, But Some Telecom Industry Trends Are Alarming



The above trends truly are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to everything that telecom industry leaders will be implementing throughout the rest of 2022 and into 2023.



But what's safe to say is that the industry leaders that are being proactive today will be better prepared to provide more comprehensive services tomorrow!



