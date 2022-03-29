"A Healthier Future" Podcast Launched by Intermountain Healthcare CEO Dr. Marc Harrison

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2022 --A new podcast, "A Healthier Future," was launched today by Intermountain Healthcare. Hosted by CEO Dr. Marc Harrison, the weekly program will explore big ideas for transforming and improving the future of health, showcasing the most innovative solutions and best practices of today with a look toward tomorrow.



"I'm excited to connect with some of the nation's most fascinating leaders to discuss how we can transform the future of healthcare," said Dr. Harrison. "Our lineup of guests for season one offers a range of unique outlooks on healthcare, technology, and innovation. I hope these discussions inspire others to think outside the box, collaborate on ways to build a healthier future, and effect positive change in our communities."



The first season of "A Healthier Future" includes 12 episodes, each running 30-45 minutes, released each Monday. Episodes feature conversations with innovative leaders in healthcare, business, entrepreneurship, politics, technology, and beyond.



The first three episodes are now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and other major podcast platforms, with high-profile guests including retired four-star Army General Stanley McChrystal and 23andMe co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki. Listen at: https://a-healthier-future.captivate.fm/listen.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Located in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada, Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, the Intermountain Medical Group with some 2,700 employed physicians and advanced care practitioners, a health plans division called SelectHealth, Homecare, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.