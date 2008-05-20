A Healthy Place to Be for Valuable Health Information and Current Health News

Jamestown, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2008 -- The home page at http://www.ahealthyplacetobe.com contains an article addressing the use of probiotics that is unique to the site. Videos about understanding and treating Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease or GERD, news articles about gastrointestinal problems and sources of various health and wellness products. The Allergies and Pet Medications page has informative videos that address the prevention and treatment of asthma. The latest allergy, asthma and lung information articles including current and informative allergy news are combined with a valuable tool that could help visitors identify common skin diseases. Popular sources for allergy relief, pet health products and pet medications should make http://www.ahealthyplacetobe.com/allergies.html valuable to allergy sufferers and pet owners. The Articles page contains links to the latest Alzheimer's, arthritis, cancer, chronic pain information articles and workplace health news articles. It is located at http://www.ahealthyplacetobe.com/articles.html.



The Bariatric page addresses gastric bypass surgery and provides arthritis information resources. The latest cholesterol, diabetes, digestion, high blood pressure and thyroid information. Information about diagnosing, understanding and treating diabetes is brought to life with the use of video. The inclusion of food and nutrition information and news articles along with a helpful body mass index calculator make http://www.ahealthyplacetobe.com/bariatric.html complete. The Diet and Fitness page provides visitors with the latest diet, exercise, fitness, food, healthy Kids, nutrition and weight management information. Informative diet and fitness news articles and videos are combined with sources of diet, exercise and fitness products to make http://www.ahealthyplacetobe.com/fitness.html complete. The Health News and Videos page offers the latest disease prevention, health News and healthy living information. Current health news articles and videos on topics such as high blood pressure, insomnia, irritable bowl syndrome and stress are provided by top health information sources and complete http://www.ahealthyplacetobe.com/healthnews.html.



The Information and Search page contains descriptive links to many of the internet's top private and government funded health research and information websites. Drug, internet and medical search tools are combined with videos that address the understanding and prevention of migraines and add content to http://www.ahealthyplacetobe.com/information.html. The Medicine News Videos page contains current news articles about cholesterol and videos about angina, heart disease and heart attacks. Links to prevention and wellness articles in addition to a tool that can help visitors perform a self examination to identify and evaluate melanoma add content to http://www.ahealthyplacetobe.com/medicinenews.html. The Women's Health News page contains pregnancy and childbirth news articles. Videos about pregnancy and links to the latest menopause, men's health, senior health and women's health information articles add content to http://www.ahealthyplacetobe.com/womens.html.



The Vision page provides links to the latest depression, eyesight, migraine and sleep Information articles. An article about permanent vision correction that is unique to the site and a video about Lasik vision correction completes http://www.ahealthyplacetobe.com/vision.html. The Jamestown Area Health page is a directory of healthcare resources in the Jamestown, Dunkirk and Fredonia, New York areas including Warren, Pennsylvania. The directory contains name, address and phone number information for clinics, dentists, doctors, fitness centers, home care agencies, hospitals, medical laboratories, nursing homes, pharmacies and veterinarians. The Jamestown and Surrounding Areas Healthcare Resources Directory is located at http://www.ahealthyplacetobe.com/jamestownhealth.html.



A Healthy Place To Be should be a welcome addition to the internet's growing health community.

