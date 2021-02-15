A Higher Level of Design: Using Stairs to Transform a Space

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2021 --Stairs are no longer a simple means to get from one place to another; they are now dominant centerpieces of buildings.



According to Vancouver architect Nadi Miri, who co-founded Vancouver's innovative m+ Architecture l Interior Design with her sister Ellie, stairs are much more than vertical circulation. With the proper treatment, this functional element can become the feature of any space. For more, go to https://mplusdesign.ca/news/staircases-can-transform-your-space/.



While primarily stairs play a functional role, Architect, Nadi says they can also be beautiful and poetic.



Through architecture, material choices, and lighting, stairs can be interpreted and enjoyed in many different ways. Consider a recent project at the Sonora Residence project.



From the open one-piece black steel structure to the glass guard rails, the functional elements of the starts match the home's greater scheme. There is a natural synchronicity. The open risers allow beams of light to shine through the slats, making the space appear more open and airy. An elegant wood finish treads provide a seamless transition from one floor to the next.



"A visually strong staircase sets the tone for the architectural language of the space," says Ellie. "Think about the railings, the steps… what do you want to say?"



Too often, design is not approached holistically. People will re-design a home piece by piece. Unless the client knows what they are doing, this approach can disrupt the flow and throw-off styling. A common example would be installing contemporary glass railings in a traditional-style home. There's a subtle wrongness, even if people can't articulate why.



Creating a cohesive flow means considering the distinct elements of the space. Selecting something from a magazine and plunking it into any home will not work. Matching the movement of a building to the staircase is an important element of design. This is why m+ Architecture l Interior Design applies a holistic approach to all its residential and commercial projects.



To learn more about collaborating with the Miri sisters to design a residential or commercial space, please contact m+ Architecture l Interior Design in Vancouver at +1 778 997 9421 or info@mplusdesign.ca.



About m+ Architecture l Interior Design

m+ Architecture l Interior Design, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, provides personalized service in the design of custom single-family homes, townhouses, and commercial projects. Their intent is to create distinctive buildings with a unique character, driven by environmental stewardship and the subtleties of robust, yet beautiful architecture and design.



