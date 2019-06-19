A Holistic Approach to a Healthy Body and Mind Both in Sickness and in Health

Maple, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2019 --Sickness and ill health, it sometimes seems, are an unavoidable part of everyday life. Nearly every condition has a cure, and this is usually medication – but for one specialized health center in Vaughan, Ontario, the approach to health, wellness and treatment is considerably different.



Holistic Healthcare Center is an organization that welcomes patients whether they are unwell or healthy. This is because it takes the unique view that individual conditions and symptoms are caused by something seemingly unconnected, in another area of the body – it is a holistic approach to maintaining health, and this is the meaning behind the center's name.



"Keeping the entire body in perfect working order strengthens the immune system, while reducing the likelihood of illness, ailments and other conditions developing," says a spokesperson for the Holistic Healthcare Center. "This is our belief and the core component of our approach to ensuring health and wellbeing for all our patients.



"Medication we may receive from a doctor targets a very specific symptom in an area – or number of areas – of the body. But at the Holistic Healthcare Center we treat the body as one cohesive unit, where a headache may have its origins in the feet, or digestive issues could be linked to a spinal issue and posture. Rather than focus on the symptom area, we teach people how taking care of their whole body is the key to not only tackling their symptoms but also reduces the chances of further conditions developing."



The Holistic Healthcare Center is staffed by a number of holistic specialists from a range of backgrounds, including psychotherapy, counseling, chiropractic care, acupuncture, homeopathy and nutrition. Together they work with patients to select the best combination to ensure optimum physical and mental health.



"We welcome visits from people who are both sick and healthy," added the spokesperson. "While this may seem an unusual approach, it is very much in keeping with our proactive method of fine-tuning everyone into a place where they can fend off ill health, through a blend of balanced mental stability and a healthy, nutritious diet.



"But physical and mental ill health does occur, and we can help with everyday sickness and pain while also addressing chronic conditions such as diabetes or asthma. Chronic conditions in particular are not the life sentence that sufferers think they are. We can also support people with mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and have relationship counseling experts who can help people work through those difficult emotional issues that can blight personal relationships."



Mental health is a notoriously sensitive area, with many people feeling reluctant to open up about their issues for fear of being criticized, mocked or penalized for doing so. At the Holistic Healthcare Center, however, a range of therapies is on offer, catering to individual needs and creating the best environment for addressing personal sensitivities.



This includes the 'talking therapy' of psychotherapy, which can also benefit couples and groups of people in improving their communication; group therapy; specialized therapy for children and young people, including young children and teenagers; and meditation for those seeking relaxation and a sense of inner peace.



About HHC Centre

HHC Centre is a provider of a wide range of treatments and holistic medicine to transform the lives of Canadians and enable them to take control of their lives. A dedicated team of practitioners is on-hand to address problems of the mind through psychotherapy treatments and life coaching, as well as those of the body through manual therapies such as acupuncture, massage therapy chiropractic, yoga and more.