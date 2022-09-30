A Home Remodeling Company in Kansas City Gears Up for the Holiday Season

Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2022 --A local contractor is ready to make kitchens, bathrooms, and other parts of the home look incredible just in time for the holidays to arrive. What better gift to give yourself or a loved one than a complete home makeover?



Dustin Miller, the owner of Kansas City Kitchen Remodeling, had this to say, "A lot of people don't consider home remodeling in Kansas City as a gift to be given. However, we think it's a perfect idea. After all, it is a gift that keeps giving, right? So our contractors encourage clients to consider brightening the holiday season with a fresh facelift for the home."



Consider how incredible it would be to have the kitchen or another room in the home completely renovated just in time for those holiday parties. Not only will guests be enjoying the hors d'oeuvre and sneaking kisses under the mistletoe, but they'll be oohing and ahhing over how amazing the updates to the house look.



It's good to note that Kansas City Kitchen Remodeling is affiliated with a sister company known as Gold Heart Homes. Gold Heart Homes is a proud sponsor of Impact Ministries International, giving 7% of all profits to IMI's relief ministries worldwide. Impact Ministries International has dug wells and bought land specifically to grow crops for those living in poverty. The ministry focuses on third-world countries like Guatemala, Honduras, Argentina, Bangladesh, and many others.



"We are proud to partner with Gold Heart Homes and Impact Ministries International, especially during the holiday season. Our goal is to see those in other countries as well as the USA living better lives through having their basic needs met," said Dustin Miller.



So, what can a customer expect from having a Kansas City kitchen remodel? According to Dustin and his team, it is entirely up to the client. The home is where the heart is, so making sure customers get exactly what they want is a top priority.



Potential clients are encouraged to visit the Kansas City Kitchen Remodeling website to view before and after photos of previous remodeling projects as well as material and style examples.



The company offers incredible prices and flexible financing solutions for making holiday kitchen remodels easy to afford. A customer can opt to have a full-scale remodeling experience or a partial one. During a partial remodel, contractors only focus on one or two areas of the room. For example, in the kitchen, it might be new flooring and cabinets or perhaps some enhanced lighting and other features. They also offer bathroom remodeling and basement remodeling services. The sky is truly the limit. Customers are in the driver's seat when it comes to their remodeling services.



Kansas City Kitchen Remodeling works fast to ensure all projects are wrapped up before the holidays so customers can have their newly renovated spaces intact for Christmas parties and New Year's Eve shindigs. If the remodeling services are a holiday gift, the giftee can expect the same rapid workmanship after the holiday season.



Now is a perfect time if you've been tossing around the idea of having your home remodeled in Kansas City, MO.



About Kansas City Kitchen Remodeling

Kansas City Kitchen Remodeling was founded in 2009 by Dustin Miller. The company has been a beacon of hope for many local residents facing kitchen and bathroom remodeling dilemmas. Customers can expect fair and affordable prices that are always competitive. You can contact the team by calling (816) 307-2007 or by emailing kansascitykitchenremodeling@gmail.com. Don't forget to ask us about FREE estimates and financing options for almost any budget.