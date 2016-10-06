A Houston Chimney Cleaning Company Says It Is Important to Maintain Chimneys to Avoid Fires

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2016 --With winter coming up a leading Houston chimney cleaning company has launched a campaign to make people aware of the dangers of not maintaining their chimney. With a reported 22,300 fires in the USA caused by chimneys, Nature's Own want people in Houston, Texas to be aware of the importance of cleaning their chimney.



Nature's Own who provide a professional chimney cleaning service in Houston is urging people who have chimney's to have them cleaned properly to avoid the dangers that can occur. The cleaning company that provides a range of services including chimney inspections, chimney repair, and chimney cleaning explained an unsafe home heating is the second most common way a fire starts within a home.



A spokesman for Nature's Own said: "Having a home fire lights up the room and makes the home feel homely. It provides an amazing feel having a log fire or open fire, but when the open fire has not been maintained, inspected, and cleaned, it can be a serious danger hazard for the whole family."



Fire safety experts advise those people who have a chimney should have it swept and cleaned on a regular basis to keep the family safe from fire. Nature's Own who have become one of the most recommended Houston chimney cleaning companies also advise homeowners to have a working smoke alarm that would give an early warning if a fire did occur.



How often should you have your chimney swept?



- Smokeless coals - At least once a year

- Wood - Up to four times a year

- Bituminous coal - Twice a year

- Oil - Once a year

- Gas - Once a year



"It is important to have chimneys checked before winter sets in to make sure they are free from debris and are in full working order before using for the winter months," added a spokesman for Nature's Own.



Although an open fire can be a talking point of the home and provide a warm feeling, a blocked or defective chimney can cause serious dangers to people living in the home. It cannot only cause a fire; it can also result in carbon monoxide poisonings. That is why fire safety experts advise all homeowners with a chimney to hire a professional chimney cleaning expert.



