A Hullabaloo and a Mouse in a Shoe Is an Entertaining Tale Celebrating Family Diversity

Redondo Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2018 --In today's modern times, the family unit is no longer the same as it once was. Rather than the traditional family structure of a mother, father, and children, today's families may have two mothers, two fathers, or only a single parent. Many families have gone through divorce or have blended their families after subsequent marriages. Adoptions and foster arrangements are also common.



Children's literature hasn't quite caught up with the changing times just yet, and A Hullabaloo and a Mouse in a Shoe aims to change that. Many children, especially the youngest ones, don't yet have the mental capacity or life experience to start talking about family diversity. The book aims to help start the conversation by presenting the concept of diverse families in a way that is easy for children to understand.



After reading the book, parents can then have meaningful conversations with their children about what it means to come from a non-traditional family. Even if a particular family is comprised of a more traditional constellation, they can still use the book to teach their children tolerance and acceptance of those who come from different backgrounds.



Author Georgina K. Smith is a clinical psychologist, specializing in the treatment of trauma and addiction. She is also the adoptive mother of two children, providing care as a single parent. Because her own family structure is non-traditional, she wanted to use the book to open up a conversation with her own children, hoping that the story can help others as well.



Smith has already written the book and had an illustrator complete the artwork. She has lined up a publisher and distributor for the book. All that remains is to complete the initial printing run. To help achieve this goal, she has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $4,800. At the time of this release, the campaign has already generated more than $2,800 in contributions and will continue until July 18.



Campaign backers can get a digital copy of the book for $20 or a hard-cover copy for $25. Both versions come with a PDF coloring book featuring characters from the story. Once the campaign has ended, backers will receive their rewards in October 2018.