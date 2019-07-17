A J Hanna, Chief Mobile Financial Service Officer for Veon Group Joins the Board of Prepay Nation

Berwyn, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2019 --Prepay Nation is proud to announce Mr. A J Hanna as their new Chairman of the Board. Mr. Hanna is an innovator and pioneer in mobile financial services and digital payments with global hands-on experience and expertise across the financial services and telecom industries. Mr. Hanna held key positions at American Express, Western Union, First Data, Millicom and VEON over the past several years and has a proven track record in seizing new opportunities, developing new products and delivering strong financial and operational results. Mr. Hanna is an active Board member, adviser and investor in several start-ups that are reinventing financial services across the globe. Mr. Hanna's appointment to the board is expected to help Prepay Nation in creating new business opportunities for growth by exploring new products and leveraging its unmatched network connectivity and partnerships, which has been built over the years.



"We are thrilled to have Mr. Hanna on board. We value his broad range of experience in the mobile financial services market and we look forward to working with him to identify and capitalize on unique opportunities to grow Prepay Nation and reach our full potential," said Ajay Vikas Goyal, co-founder of Prepay Nation.



Mr. Hanna also has high hopes for Prepay Nation's future. "With a vast network of mobile carriers in more than 120 countries, an expanding number of retail outlets around the world, and an API that allows the Prepay Nation platform to connect to any provider system, point of sale, app, kiosk or website, Prepay Nation is already a leading platform for processing cross border mobile airtime and data," said Mr. Hanna. "I am looking forward to utilizing their distinctive business model, highly scalable processing platform, and connectivity with digital service providers and mobile operators to build even more of the right products and relationships to generate exponential growth."



Radboud Vlaar, Partner at Finch Capital, is also excited about Mr. Hanna joining the team. "Mr. Hanna's valuable experience in the mobile financial services industry will help them expand their reach across borders more easily and efficiently than ever..." says Vlaar



About Prepay Nation

With more than 500 mobile operator partnerships in Central America, South America, the Caribbean, Asia, and Africa and a varied distribution channel spanning over 250,000 locations in the US, Canada, Europe and the Middle East, Prepay Nation is a rapidly growing company that facilitates the purchase of wireless airtime and data across international borders. Prepay Nation provides an efficient flexible, market-leading platform that helps its partners increase customer base and revenues. Prepay Nation is owned by MTI group of companies which is funded by its founders and Finch Capital, an investment firm based in Europe and focused on investments in Fintech.



For more information contact:

Lucas Brasil

lbrasil@prepaynation.com