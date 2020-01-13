A Journey Towards Redefining Renting a Two Wheeler

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2020 --The market of bike rentals is growing at an exponential rate and the demand for two wheelers has never been more in the cities with huge tourism than today. With a lot of demand should come a supply that creates a balance in the market. Drastically,many new businesses have come to the market exploring this new increase in the demand. The demand is worrying the long-established businesses as they fear losing customers to those who have the technological advantage.



One model which has proved itself to be efficient is the aggregator model. There are many companies which have been successful in implementing this model in different markets catering to different needs like Food Delivery, Dine in Restaurant aggregators. But the bike rental has been let off due to less demand in the previous decade. With the end of the decade and internet reaching to a large number of people in India, Go-Bikes has set itself to be the number one Bike rental platform in Delhi in less than a year of its founding.



GoBikes CEO, Siddharth Chandra says, "Being a college student in a new city, I faced problems while commuting everyday and as I mostly relied on metro trains to take me to places it created an unavoidable situation for me as it lacked last mile connectivity. Hence, I came up with this model to tackle this daily life problem. The economics and convenience of a two-wheeler is still unbeatable. We noticed growth towards shared mobility space as people frequently shift to other cities. In today's scenario, people prefer renting over owning an asset. When our team researched the existing bike rental market we realised that it was a highly disorganised market. The demand and supply chain was not synchronised in the existing market due to lack of service standards. This created problems for both vendors and potential users. This made us realize the need to bring in GoBikes."



GoBikes is a 100% asset lite company which aims to fill the void in the transportation sector in India by providing affordable independent transportation to those who are dependent on cabs, autos & metros for their daily commute by renting bikes on hourly, daily and monthly basis. Even though there are metro trains in cities, many places still lack last mile connectivity due to which people choose to take a two wheeler ride to their workplaces. Go Bikes allows them to ride on their choice of two wheeler at some really affordable prices.



Starting with only 2 scooties on lease in Delhi NCR , GoBikes has been growing since the day it was established. This company has expanded to 10 cities within a year and plans to expand further. Bike on rent in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur and many more cities is available. Having established a successful model GoBikes now aims to improve vendor management system and to maintain bike quality for upcoming three months.