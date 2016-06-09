A Just Cause Honors Congressman Charles Rangel's 46 Years of Public Service in a Special Edition of Spotlight on Capitol Hill on AJC Radio

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2016 --Advocacy group, A Just Cause, announces this Thursday's June 9, 2016 segment of AJC Radio's "Spotlight On Capitol Hill" will shine the spotlight on Congressman Charles Rangel (D-NY) as we reflect on his life's accomplishments, contributions and service to America. (www.AJCRadio.com, 8-10 PM ET).



Congressman Charles Rangel is serving his 23rd term in Congress, and has reiterated that this is his last term in office. AJC Radio honors his successful career in Congress, and celebrates his legacy, as his retirement approaches.



"We are honored to have Congressman Rangel return for another appearance on Spotlight on Capitol Hill as we focus on the highlights of his career and his accomplishments while serving in the United States Congress," says Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause. "Tonight's show is unique and reflective as we hear from a Congressman who brought leadership, healing and restoration, to his city, constituents, and a nation," suggests Banks.



"In our September 11, 2015 interview with Congressman Rangel, his second appearance on Spotlight on Capitol Hill, he discussed the impact the tragedy of 9/11 had on his city," says Banks. "He serves with distinction in that he crossed the aisle, along with many other members of Congress, to bring healing and unity to a bruised nation in the wake of the 9/11 tragedy. This interview highlighted his humanity and leadership as he tackled the challenges of rebuilding, while dealing with the larger issue of homeland security amidst the chaos of 9/11," recalls Banks.



Congressman Rangel fought vigorously to prevent a Homeland Security shut down and protect 11,990 DHS jobs in New York consisting of counterterrorism experts and other DHS personnel that help keep America safe. On February 25, 2015 Congressman Rangel shared his disappointment in that our national security had been held hostage for too long. Congressman Rangel is a passionate advocate on issues about America's national security (https://rangel.house.gov/about-charlie/my-story).



Congressman Charles Rangel continues to show himself a leader, advocate for human rights, and patriotic American on every level. His official website biography eloquently details some of his life's achievements:



"Charles B. Rangel, war hero, history-making congressman, master lawmaker. A founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, he made history as the first African American member of Congress to lead the powerful Ways and Means Committee. Now serving his 23rd term in the House of Representatives, he has been cited as the most effective lawmaker in the House, leading all of his colleagues in passing legislation. He was a prime contributor to President Obama's historic health care reform law... Growing up on the other side of the tracks on Lenox Avenue in Harlem, he was transformed from high school dropout to war hero after volunteering for service in the Army during the Korean War. Wounded in an attack, he was awarded a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for Valor after leading his surviving comrades from behind enemy lines... Among his proudest achievements is founding the Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Program in the State Department, in cooperation with Howard University. As of 2015, most of the 200 Rangel Fellows who completed the program were serving as U.S. State Department Foreign Service Officers in U.S. Embassies around the world. Congressman Rangel still resides with his wife Alma in Harlem where he was born. They have two adult children and three grandchildren." (https://rangel.house.gov/about-charlie/my-story)



There's so much to be admired about this legendary man. Read his full biography at rangel.house.gov. "Congressman Charles B. Rangel will celebrate his 86th Birthday on June 11, 2016. The AJC Radio family says "Happy Birthday" to Congressman Rangel, and we encourage everyone to listen to the interview with a truly inspiring man and patriot of America," adds Banks.



