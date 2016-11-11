A Leading SEO in Sydney Agency Explains Why SEO Is So Important

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2016 --Although SEO, which stands for Search Engine Optimization is a common word in the business world, research has found that millions of small business owners are not familiar with what it stands for or how important it is for their website and business. A leading SEO in Sydney Agency called Top 10 SEO in Sydney has launched a campaign to make more people aware of how vital SEO is.



Top 10 SEO in Sydney has become one of the most recommended SEO companies in Australia, and now with clients all around the world including the UK, The USA, Canada, and Spain, they have quickly gained a worldwide reputation for their positive results. As well as helping business owners increase traffic to their websites and improve sales and revenue, they also offer a consultancy service that removes the problems a business faces online.



To help small business owners understand more about SEO and how important it is for a business trading online, they have listed three reasons why Search Engine Optimization services are important.



1. More than 3 billion people use the Internet



With more than 3 billion people using the Internet, it has become more important than ever before to have a fully working website that can be seen by potential customers. When a business does not have a website that can be found on Google and popular search engines, then they are losing revenue. SEO can help websites be found in Google.



2. SEO builds credibility



For consumers to purchase online, they need to trust the website and company they are looking to buy from. Consumers are more likely to trust a website that appears on the first few pages in Google than those that appear on page two.



3. SEO brings traffic to a website



When employing a professional SEO expert to improve the site performance and help it become found in the first two pages of Google, it increases the traffic to that website. When a website has increased traffic, it means more potential sales which mean more revenue.



Top 10 SEO in Sydney who offers free advice, as well as a free website audit, aims to help small business owners beat the competition and increase their sales.



To learn more about Top 10 SEO in Sydney and their professional SEO services, please visit https://top10insydney.com/seo



About Top 10 SEO in Sydney

For the past 15 years, the team at Top 10 SEO has been supplying business owners with a unique SEO service that works, with the best possible results.



Website: https://top10insydney.com/seo



