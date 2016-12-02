A Leading SEO in Sydney Agency Says Don't Ignore Local SEO

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2016 --A leading SEO in Sydney agency has launched a campaign to help small business owners understand the importance of local SEO. After a report found that millions of local business owners were wasting money on national SEO services provided by companies based in India Top 10 SEO in Sydney decided to launch a campaign to help small business owners understand the difference between local and national SEO.



It has been reported that each day tens of thousands of small business owners are being spammed by Indian companies offering SEO services with promises that they cannot or do not wish to keep. One of the major problems with these companies besides is providing a service that is of no benefit to a business that is looking for local customers.



A spokesman for Top 10 SEO in Sydney said: "When an SEO company in India sends spam messages to small business owners they do not look at their requirements. They provide national SEO which is of no importance to a business that is looking to generate local customers."



When a small business is only looking for local customers, it's important they do not waste money on national SEO services that would target people all around the country or world. Local SEO helps a small business to improve their local search engine ranking as well as targeting potential local customers who are looking for their products and services. By using local SEO services, it means they are focusing their budget on generating more local customers who can help increase their revenue through sales.



Top 10 SEO in Sydney provides professional local SEO services that help those looking to target a local audience to provide their products and services. The techniques provided by the Sydney based company and which are offered to customers around the world have gained a reputation of providing positive results.



"We understand how important it is for a local business to spend their money wisely, and that is why we do not make promises we cannot keep and only provide positive results," explained a spokesman for Top 10 SEO in Sydney



To learn more about Top 10 SEO in Sydney and their professional SEO services, please visit https://top10insydney.com/seo



About Top 10 SEO in Sydney

For the past 15 years, the team at Top 10 SEO has been supplying business owners with a unique SEO service that works, with the best possible results.



