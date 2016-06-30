A Letter of Support for Orlando from IANDS (International Association for Near-Death Studies)

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2016 --The International Association for Near-Death Studies Announcing Orlando Conference: Paths to Healing & Wholeness.



Words cannot begin to express the sorrow in our hearts as a result of the events that recently shook the Orlando community: the shooting of an innocent young singer, the massacre of so many enjoying a night out at a gay club, and the tragic loss of a toddler killed at Disney World Resort. How can we get through this painful time? How do we deal with the loss—and the confusion, anger and sadness? What does it all mean? Can anything provide a glimpse of understanding and healing?



For over forty years, IANDS has focused on these questions. What do people who have died and returned—those who have had a near-death experience (NDE)—share about the "other side?"



Those who have returned explain they were surrounded with unbelievable love, and sometimes met by relatives and others who had previously died. They describe beautiful colors, angels and other loving beings as well as the power of a light that transformed them. They say they were healthy, happy, and pain free. Most experiencers wanted to stay in this place of love and upliftment. Millions of people who have had NDEs report they are transformed—and the world can benefit from their experiences.



The IANDS Annual Conference is meeting at Orlando's Embassy Suites in Kissimmee, Florida , July 28-31. Appropriately, the theme this year is "Paths to Healing and Wholeness." IANDS is dedicated to learning what happens in the process of death and exploring what that experience teaches about life here.



Decades of work researching NDEs has helped people the world over to better understand the true power of love and transformation—and to appreciate the light and love that surrounds those who have left. We learn what absolute love feels like from those who have had NDEs, and discover that life is all about love, purpose, and forgiveness. Many people know that their loved ones are healthy and happy—and can even receive reassurance and awareness directly from them. This knowledge can help many with the natural sense of loss and sadness.



Millions of people from all walks of life, religions, and cultures have seen the "other side" and returned to tell their stories. They know what they saw and can sometimes prove it, as well. Those who have had NDEs help others learn not to fear death and to benefit from their lessons learned.



Those who have transcended this world still exist as spirit. If the souls who crossed over on June 13, 2016, could come back today, they would certainly say they are in a better place. They would also, no doubt, encourage us to bring the Light of Love to earth—as it is experienced in that wonderful place they are now in.



Thursday night's session of the IANDS conference is free to the public. Friday evening there is also a free introductory course being conducted in Spanish. For those who cannot attend the IANDS conference, the public can sign up to watch the talks and workshops at their convenience with the live-streaming option.



Learn more details at www.neardeathconference.com.



By Diane K. Corcoran, RN, PhD, and President of IANDS



About IANDS

IANDS is the informational and networking center in the field of near-death studies, the first organization in the world devoted to exploring near-death and similar experiences. Members are researchers, laypeople, academics, and caregivers; experiencers and non-experiencers; professionals and the general public; from every continent but the Antarctic.



Like IANDS itself, the Association's publications and programs are unique. The quarterly newsletter, Vital Signs, and the scholarly, peer-reviewed Journal of Near-Death Studies provide information and intelligent discussion generally not available anywhere else.



Around the US and Canada, 50 or so support groups meet regularly, with more in Europe, Australia, and Asia. For its periodic conferences in North America, IANDS pulls in top speakers, experiencers, researchers, and interested people for education, sharing, networking, and friendship.