A Life-Changing Immersive Weekend Course in Bali

Seminyak, Bali -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2016 --Smartminds hosts the second edition of its innovative IMPACT: AWAKEN life coaching conference at W Hotel Bali on August 27 and 28. The two-day immersive experience will take the public to an entire new state of consciousness through shared knowledge and experiential presentations.



Created to spark both personal and professional transformation, the six distinctive workshops deliver hands-on knowledge to be implemented right away in order to achieve the results proposed during the event. And that is the ingenuity of IMPACT: AWAKEN — there is no psychological trick, there are no empty promises. Attendees can feel the change for themselves, even after the first day, if they really want to commit to self-development and the techniques presented.



"I've heard it all before: 'be positive, be the change you want to see', but I've always wondered 'how?'", says Nicolaza, Co-Owner of Motel Mexicola restaurant in Bali. "So, I did everything I learned on the workshops! I trusted the universe for the first time. And on that moment, I connected with myself in the deepest level. Daunting. It was the scariest moment of my life: facing my true self, my deepest emotions, cultivating energy, creating capacity. For once, it was more than words."



In terms of energy, the audience will be fully catered by the island's first 100% raw vegan restaurant, which will supply high-vibrational foods on both days, alongside a variety of cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies. Not only ingenious flavours complement the atmosphere, but also custom lighting and essential oils are in place to light up the corresponding seven human chakras.



Those looking for a taste of the event are able to enjoy complimentary workshops that roll out weekly at the W Hotel. The schedule is available at Smartminds website. Tickets for the main two-day IMPACT: AWAKEN conference can be done via TicketBase.



About WebSmart Group

Websmart.io helps businesses find innovative ways to grow through a deep insight on culture, leadership and marketing. With their knowledge-base brand SmartMinds, Websmart expands one's consciousness to focus on further developing a high-performance culture within organisations through its most valuable assets: The People.