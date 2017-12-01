A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery Website Launches to a Plethora of Praise for Pound Cakes

Marietta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2017 --So what does a secret family recipe, imagination, and an engineer with a six-figure income have in common? Opportunity. So says cake artist extraordinaire, Melanie Wideman. She's the brave soul who, with the support of her husband Thomas, left a top-tier job to create what could be described as cake odysseys. Heralded by her growing fan base as "beautiful," "succulent," and tasty enough to make one "feel like a child again," the custom cakes are made entirely from scratch. Now, talent meets e-commerce as A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery makes its online debut.



The benefactor of her mother's knack for baking, Melanie has taken it up a notch thanks to courses by famed sugar/cake artists Nicholas Lodge, Mike McCarey, and Lauren Kitchens. On fire via word of mouth, A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery already has a best-selling item; their Lemon Pound Cake has the flavor that started it all. Delicately moist with a zesty jolt of flavor, it's topped with a citrusy lemon glaze that originated with the artist's family recipe. This great idea gave birth to other pound cake flavors like Kentucky Butter, Triple Chocolate, Key Lime, and Cream Cheese to name a very few. The pound cakes hail from Georgia and are made from scratch with the finest ingredients available.



With an MBA in Finance, the bakery's chief marketing officer, Thomas Wideman said, "At first, I thought this was a hobby of Mel's. But, as I saw customers drive from Ohio to Atlanta to pick up her custom cakes, and I watched my family and co-workers rave over them, I realized we had to start delivering nationwide. You can taste the love my wife puts in her cakes. It's already resulted in a huge local following. I'm so proud of her."



Adding to the bakery's roster are premium cakes made with sheer imagination - Melanie's not so hidden talent. For local customers, cakes made of red velvet, cookies and cream, chocolate turtle, and white chocolate have been fashioned into giraffes, Victoria's Secret bags, a McDonald's meal, and a nail polish bottle. Sky's the limit. Melanie's cake art is on display at http://www.alshstore.com.



About A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery

Founded by husband and wife team, Melanie and Thomas Wideman, A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery is based in Marietta, Georgia. The duo provides the marketplace with specialty cakes nationwide via their website.



