A Magic Chinese Robot Helps Us Back to Work

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2020 --Shenzhen, China—Among the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic across the world, over 430,000 people have been infected and nearly 300,000 have lost their lives as of May 12, according to the World Health Organization's official statistics.



Youibot, a Shenzhen-based robot company, decided to do something to help. Several days after the outbreak, Youibot launched an Anti-virus robot named ARIS-K2.



The Newly-developed robot, carried by an AGV, is integrated with infrared thermometer and UV lamp to scan the body temperature of crowds in the daytime, and to continue to disinfect at night. Any action the robot is going to take is specifically preprogrammed.



With Youibot ARIS-K2 was widely used in airports, health care facilities, shopping malls, and office buildings, the company donated some robots to the Hubei Third People's Hospital in Wuhan on March, 17 in order to help the frontline health care workers to fight against the virus.



By using ARIS-K2, the frontline workers can monitor the body temperature of crowds around at the main entrance. When someone has a fever, the system would alarm immediately, then less health care infection would occur. While at night, the system would walk around as programed for sanitization and disinfection.



Currently, this high-tech disinfection solution is being extensively used in 18 countries around the world, like Germany, Italy, Spain, the USA, and etc..And it truly helps the battle against the virus.



"China has found many ways to help control the pandemic, the Youibot ARIS-K2 is just one example," said Cody Zhang, the CEO of Youibot.



"We have a strong reason to believe that with the commercialization of technologies, the pandemic will be eliminated soon," he added.



As an innovative high-tech company, Youibot has core algorithms and technologies for mobile robots with self-owned intellectual property rights and is rich in the unmanned transformation of business scenarios. Based on AGVs, Youibot is committed to smart manufacturing, intelligent inspection, and maintenance throughout the industry, comprehensive products, and solutions.



