A Magnificent Magnetic Mobile Car Phone Holder Launched as Simplicity Personified

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2016 --Smile Products, a leader in delivering innovative mobile accessories, has today announced the release of its new magic mobile phone holder, designed for use with any cell phone or mobile GPRS navigational device. Unlike other holders designed for use in the car our product is very versatile, the holder released by Smile Products uses powerful magnets that allow users to effortlessly (and very securely) set their phone in place in their vehicle.



Generally car phone holders are either obtrusive, cheaply made, or rely on weak suction mechanisms, the Smile Products magnetic holder fits securely in seconds to any air vent on the vehicle's dashboard and looks as if it was designed by the automotive makers themselves. The powerful magnets takes care of the rest, securely attaching the phone allowing for it to be placed in any positioned. The result is an extremely powerful holder that keeps devices locked in place, within view of the driver, and so easy to add or remove from holder's strong grip.



"From day one, our goal at Smile Products has always been to find everyday items that people depend on, and then find fun ways to dramatically improve them," Martin Wilkinson, Product Development Officer at Smile Products says. "We've been extremely encouraged by the response to our revolutionary holder so far, and we are seeing the demand steadily rise as word spreads about how helpful it truly is to drivers."



In addition to its unique magnetization, the holder is beautifully designed and constructed from premium materials, making it an attractive and highly practical addition to any dashboard. The versatility of the holder is such that it can be easily be removed from your vehicles air vent and then be attached as a stand for your cellphone.



Those interested in learning more about the holder, or purchasing one, should visit http://www.smileproducts.info.



