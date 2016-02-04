A Medici Firma Sponsored Major Infrastructure Bill Clears Republic of Brazil Federal Senate

Federal District, Brazil -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2016 --Medici Firma Infrastructure (MFI) is considering providing approximately US $1.2 billion of Tier 1 facility as approved by the Board of Directors and Federal Senate of Brazil. MFI will provide the facility against Sovereign Bond and Guarantees. Facility would be utilized for new projects development with strong emphasis on supporting high impact development projects, rehabilitation project with measures promoting climate change resilience of existing infrastructure. Projects arising from regional economic and energy initiatives, recommended by the Brazilian Government Delegations or bilateral agencies are also targeted. The Facility will fund development in multi-municipalities that has backed federal resolution n. 43/2001 in advance, financing and implementation of infrastructure projects that would not otherwise reach financial or legal closure. MFI involvement at an earlier stage of the process will enable more efficient use of other forms of technical assistance where appropriate Facility will be placed.



"This partnership with Brazil allows us to bring our multi-boutique investment offerings to a new market of investors," said Alex Taranu Ex Managing Director Fortis NV, Who heads the Medici Firma Infrastructure South America. "We believe that our broad range of offerings is well suited for this marketplace with its growing middle class. This also provides us with another opportunity to expand our business in South America and is a major milestone towards our goal of having a more diversified global business."



The transaction is subject to necessary regulatory approvals.



About Medici Firma Infrastructure

Medici Firma is a global financial institution with operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company has offices in major cities like Brussels, Seoul, Luxembourg, Germany, and Hong Kong. Its affiliate entities include Canvas Legion and Ubervest. Medici Firma manages a full range of active and quantitative investment solutions including equity, fixed income, money markets, and alternative strategies. Medici Firma Investment strategies include; Alternative Investments, Financial Services, Infrastructure and Real Estate.



Canvas Legion acts as a management consulting firm with advisory in private equity funds, financial services, oil and gas sector, technology, metals and mining, social and public sector. Medici Firma through its Ubervest investing platform bridges the gap between investors and entrepreneurs globally.



Medici Firma's transparent and flexible investment platform allows co-investors to gain access to opportunities across the private equity spectrum. Medici Firma is an institutional management company that governs itself with onward thinking and a mission to put allied prosperity first.



For more information on Medici Firma.



Daman Saini

VP S. America Business Development

dsaini@medicifirma.com