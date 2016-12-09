A Mobile Box.com LLC Partners with BizIQ

Brazoria, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2016 --A Mobile Box.com LLC, a company offering secure mobile storage units for rent in central and eastern Texas, has announced a new partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company that works with small business clients across North America from its office in Phoenix, Arizona.



By entering into the new partnership, A Mobile Box.com LLC hopes to boost its success in attracting customers in need of storage units in Brazoria, TX and the surrounding areas, including Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Waco. BizIQ's approach with its clients centers on search engine optimization, which makes it easier for prospective customers to find companies like A Mobile Box.com LLC when looking for products and services via Google and other similar search engines. The key components of BizIQ's campaign include a new website and bimonthly blog for the storage unit provider.



BizIQ's overall strategy focuses on helping its clients to offer timely, relevant and informative content related to their businesses, all of which is written by professional copywriters. For A Mobile Box.com LLC, areas of focus will include the delivery, rental and rent-to-own options involving its storage units in Brazoria, TX.



"Our company has quickly become a leader in our service area for customers in need of affordable, secure storage units, either temporarily or on a permanent basis," said Courtney McKinley, owner of A Mobile Box.com LLC. "As our business grows, we recognize the importance of having a sustained digital marketing campaign that will encourage more and more customers to bring their business to us, and we're very grateful to BizIQ for their help in getting this campaign off the ground."



About A Mobile Box.com LLC

A Mobile Box.com LLC was founded in 2014. A family owned and operated business, the company specializes in providing high quality storage units in Brazoria, TX and serves customers within a 300-mile radius of Houston. Storage units are available in a variety of sizes. To learn more about A Mobile Box.com LLC, please visit http://amobilebox.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.